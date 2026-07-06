An old video of Sulley Muntari resurfaced on Sunday, July 5, 2026, reigniting debate about the GFA following Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup exit

In the clip, the former Black Stars midfielder claimed the Football Association set a trap for him, trying to use journalists to tarnish his reputation

Ghanaian football fans flooded social media with reactions, many insisting that Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng were punished for telling the truth

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An old video of Sulley Muntari has resurfaced following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, July 4, 2026, striking a raw nerve among Black Stars supporters.

Former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari's old claims about the Ghana Football Association resurface after Ghana's 2026 World Cup exit on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Image credit: Sulley Muntari_1

Source: Facebook

In the clip, the former Ghana midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of the football association, claiming those running the game in the country had deliberately worked against him.

"The FA is aware. The people who call themselves football people are not actually football people; they only do unnecessary things, he said.

"There was a trap for me. Yes, they set a trap for me to fall. They wanted to use their bought journalists to say bad things about me, but they could not," Muntari added.

The resurfacing of the video comes at a sensitive moment. Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign has ended, and fans searching for answers are looking back at voices who previously raised concerns about how the GFA was managed in the country.

Sulley Muntari's words, which drew controversy when they were first spoken, now feel pointed to many Ghanaians processing another tournament disappointment.

Watch the X video of Sulley Muntari that has resurfaced, sparking a debate below:

Reactions to Muntari's resurfaced Black Stars video

The clip spread quickly on X, pulling in sharp responses from Ghanaian football supporters.

@k3barmy wrote:

"I remember when Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley spoke up against the FA and were treated as if they betrayed the country by the media, hmmm"

@OpokuAkowuahMi1 said:

"The GFA is a cartel entity on its own. They know exactly what they are doing in there"

@kctass commented:

"Ghanaians are cowards! The GFA knows it! They let Sulley go for speaking the truth! What makes you think anything will change this time?"

@Scree_Nice80 added:

"He didn't lie"

Lil Win reacts to Ghana's World Cup performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was upset with the management and players of the Black Stars following the 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the World Cup knockout stage.

The Kumawood actor criticised Jordan Ayew's starting role and demanded accountability from the team's management.

Source: YEN.com.gh