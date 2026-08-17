Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has publicly reacted to the death of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, pointing to her relationship with Gomez as a key factor

Kwaku Manu suggested that Sexxy Vida's alleged role in breaking up Gomez's former marriage may have spiritual consequences linked to her passing

The actor warned Sexxy Vida's family to investigate possible spiritual causes behind her death or risk further harm to other relatives

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Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has spoken out on the death of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, placing partial responsibility on her and calling on her family to consider spiritual explanations as they seek answers about the circumstances of her passing.

Kwaku Manu blames Sexxy Vida for her own death, raises spiritual concerns, and warns her family. Image credit: Kwaku Manu, @sexxyvida

Source: Facebook

Speaking publicly on the matter, Kwaku Manu drew a direct connection between Sexxy Vida's death and her relationship with a man identified as Gomez, whom she allegedly became involved with while he was still married.

The actor argued that her conduct in that situation left her vulnerable to consequences she may not have anticipated.

Kwaku Manu on spirituality and consequences

Kwaku Manu reflected on a shift in attitudes he believes has taken place among some women in Ghana, noting that in previous generations, women were far more reluctant to enter relationships with married men out of fear of curses and spiritual repercussions.

He suggested that such caution has largely disappeared, with involvement in other people's marriages increasingly normalised.

Without offering evidence, the actor raised the possibility that Gomez's former wife, reportedly hurt by the situation, may have placed a curse on Sexxy Vida.

He did not claim this definitively but said the possibility deserved serious attention from the family.

Kwaku Manu urged Sexxy Vida's relatives not to limit their search for answers to conventional explanations.

He asked them to consult spiritual means to determine whether her death had a supernatural dimension and to act swiftly if they uncovered any indication of a curse or spiritual attack.

Warning to Sexxy Vida's family

The actor also issued a warning, saying that if a spiritual cause was behind the death and the family failed to address it, another member could face similar harm.

He framed the issue as urgent, stressing the importance of taking decisive action rather than letting the matter rest.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu is below.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's remarks

His comments drew a range of responses on social media.

@Mavis wrote:

"You are telling the truth."

@NARHNARH AMA added:

"🔥Words are powerful 🥺and karma is real, so let's all mind the way we treat people."

@millifrim commented:

"Bitter truth, thank you paaa🙏."

@sweet sterling noted:

"It is true oo life is all about Spirituality."

Sexxy Vida's family reacts to her death news

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida family confirmed her sudden death and awaited autopsy results.

Amid the sorrow, her uncle made a heartfelt plea for forgiveness from those who may have had conflicts with her, emphasizing the importance of compassion during this difficult time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh