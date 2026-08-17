Former journalist Captain Smart joined traditionalists to display his traditional dance skills in Gomoa West last week

The moment comes after a tense, viral exchange between him and sitting MP Richard Gyan-Mensah in Gomoa

Some Ghanaians online criticised the move as a political stunt aimed at winning over the constituency

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Media personality and broadcaster Captain Smart, who is seeking to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries in Gomoa West, joined traditionalists to display his traditional dance skills over the weekend, in what appears to be his latest move to court the constituency's traditional establishment.

Captain Smart displays traditional dance skills in Gomoa West, days after a tense encounter with sitting MP Richard Gyan-Mensah. Image credit: EdHub.

Source: UGC

The moment comes after a tense, viral exchange between him and sitting Gomoa West MP Hon. Richard Gyan-Mensah at a public event in Gomoa Techiman on Sunday, August 17, 2026.

As Captain Smart moved through the crowd greeting dignitaries, the sitting MP visibly blocked his hand before he could tap him on the shoulder, a gesture Captain Smart had extended to others in the same round of greetings.

The brief but pointed moment left onlookers visibly unsettled and quickly spread across social media, with Ghanaians divided over whether the MP's reaction reflected spiritual caution, personal protocol, or simple pride.

Captain Smart displays traditional dance skills

Video footage of the moment showed Captain Smart, draped in a traditional garland and flanked by drummers and a crowd of onlookers, taking part in the dance.

In one clip, he is seen moving energetically to the beat of a drum surrounded by traditionalists in colourful smocks under a canopy, while another shows him striding down a red carpet amid billowing smoke, seemingly part of a ceremonial welcome.

He appeared fully immersed in the performance, drawing cheers from the gathered crowd as he matched the rhythm of the drumming.

The X video of Captain Smart's traditional dance display is below.

Ghanaians react to Captain Smart's dance display

The clip quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with many Ghanaians questioning the timing and motive behind the display given his ongoing political ambitions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Bra Quame wrote:

"You can't dance in shoes in front of Nananom"

Bob-Abraham Donkor said:

"People will really fall for this cheap act and vote for him"

Agona Confidential commented:

"He doesn't even know how to do the traditional dance seff alo nkoaa"

Papasam Asemnyinaa added:

"All this for power that he won't even get"

Henry deGraft-Johnson wrote:

"All for the sake of being an MP. Settings!!!"

suzier exclaimed:

"this man will lose simple....here we all dey"

Papayankz wrote:

"Copy copy...he dey copy Afenyo Markins..."

Kofi Nunoo-Mensah offered a more measured take:

"Captain Smart has learn all the political gymnastics from both political parties in Ghana so he is just playing along"

Captain Smart resigns from Onua TV for politics

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Captain Smart resigned from his role as host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV to pursue his political future, ending decades in Ghana's broadcasting industry.

His on-air resignation was captured on video and circulated widely online, drawing significant attention as he confirmed his intention to contest as the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa West.

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Source: YEN.com.gh