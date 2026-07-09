A video shared by content creator Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossip24tv on July 8, 2026, unveils details of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will

The will outlined plans for a 12-room centre in Gomoa Mpota, Central Region, where Apostle Kantanka wished to be buried on his six-acre plot

He specifically directed that his son, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, lead the burial arrangements, and barred his maternal family from touching his corpse

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Details of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will have emerged online, revealing his precise funeral wishes and an ambitious vision for a grand memorial centre in his name.

A part of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will disclosing his funeral arrangements surfaces online after his death on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Image credit: Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Ghanaian content creator Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossip24tv shared a video on social media disclosing the contents of the will.

According to the document, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka designated his son, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, popularly known as Israel Safo, to take the lead role in organising and overseeing his burial.

Apostle Kantanka's vision for Gomoa Mpota Centre

The will detailed plans for a purpose-built facility in Gomoa Mpota in Ghana's Central Region, to be named the Apostle Kwadwo Safo Centre, where he claimed he should be buried.

Kantanka specified that the project should be developed on his six-acre plot in the area and that this is where he wished to be laid to rest.

The proposed centre would house 12 large rooms, each serving a distinct purpose. The first room was earmarked as a library celebrating the can-do spirit of Africans, while the second would serve as a cinema and movie hall screening his videos for visitors and tourists.

A Pan-African hall was designated as the third room, followed by a prayer room, a photo gallery displaying his portraits, and a room dedicated to his inventions.

The seventh room would recognise those who supported his foundation through charitable donations, and the eighth would showcase Ghana's rich cultural heritage.

A cafeteria for tourists to relax in would occupy the ninth space, with the tenth housing a woodcraft display of his inventions.

The eleventh room was left deliberately empty, and the twelfth was described as a rainbow space to function as a theatre.

The will also made reference to appointed trustees and named staff members, though full details of those individuals were not disclosed in the video.

Apostle Kantanka's strict instructions on his burial

Beyond the architectural vision, the will contained pointed instructions about who should and should not be involved in his funeral rites.

Apostle Kantanka stated clearly that no member of his maternal family should handle his corpse or play any part in the funeral arrangements, stipulating that they should attend only as guests.

He also stated that he did not wish to receive a state burial.

The YouTube video of Apostle Kantanka's will detailing his wish is below:

Akofena's mother's video speaking about successor resurfaced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the resurfacing of an old video featuring Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother, who shared a prophecy from the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka regarding his successor.

This revelation comes amid significant developments within the family following the recent installation of Akofena as the new church leader.

Source: YEN.com.gh