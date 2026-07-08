Okay FM broadcast the full details of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will on air on July 8, 2026, as read by Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

The will, which was read at the High Court on July 6, named Akofena — the Kantanka Group CEO — as his father's designated heir

The broadcast came amid a bitter succession dispute between Akofena and his sister Adwoa Safo, whose lawyer claimed the will had been altered

Okay FM has broadcast the full contents of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will on air, offering the clearest picture yet of what the Ghanaian industrialist intended for his legacy following his death.

Full details of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will surfaces online amid a succession dispute between his children, Adwoa Safo and Akofena. Image credit: @konnectedminds, SarahAdwoaSafo/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Presenter Kwame Nkrumah Tikese read the details live on the Accra-based station on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in a segment that quickly drew attention online after the station shared a clip on Instagram.

The will had initially been read at the High Court on July 6, with reports confirming that Akofena — whose full name is Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr and who serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group — was named by his father as heir. Okay FM's on-air reading of the document appeared to put to rest the conflicting accounts that had swirled in the days since the court proceedings.

Succession dispute between Akofena and Adwoa Safo

The disclosure comes in the middle of a very public family standoff. Akofena's sister, Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, has been locked in a dispute with her brother over the inheritance. Her legal team has claimed the will presented at the High Court was not the original, suggesting it may have been altered at some point before being submitted. Those claims cast doubt over the proceedings and kept the matter very much alive in public discourse.

The Okay FM broadcast, however, appeared to confirm what the High Court reading had already indicated: that the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana had deliberately named Akofena as the person to carry forward at least portions of his interests.

According to the broadcast, the will was written in 2022, three years before the popular industrialist's death in September 2025.

Below is the Instagram video of Okay FM reading out Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will.

Vim Lady warns Akofena of potential lawsuit

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady warned Akofena that he might face a lawsuit from his siblings despite apparently being named his father's heir.

She said the aggrieved siblings could still pursue their interests under the Wills Act if they could present sufficient evidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh