An old video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother sharing a prophecy the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka gave her about his successor before his birth has resurfaced

The mother disclosed that Kanatanka told her she was going to give birth to the promising child, sharing some signs the businessman unveiled that she claimed her son portrayed

The resurfaced video came after Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot and Akofena was installed as the new leader amid a family dispute that has arisen following the death of Apostle Safo Kantanka

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A throwback video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother detailing a prophecy the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka shared regarding his successor has resurfaced.

An old video of Akofena's mother sharing Kantanka's prophecy about his successor resurfaces. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

In the video, which was first recorded during the CEO of Kantanka Automobile’s 35th birthday on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the mother claimed that when she met Apostle Safo, he did not approach her with a typical love proposal. Instead, he told her plainly that she would give birth to his child, who would take over after his death.

According to Akofena’s mother, the late businessman indicated that their son would be born on a Monday, would inherit her beauty and complexion, but would take on his father’s wisdom.

She further stated that, as the father had spoken, Akofena fulfilled the prophecy; he inherited his complexion and became a unique child even at a young age.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's three unique car inventions are abandoned after falling into disrepair. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, GHANA NEWS TV/YouTube

Source: Facebook

Akofena’s mother also claimed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka often said he trusted only people who walked backwards.

Remarkably, at just seven months old, before he had even started crawling, her son reportedly stood up and began walking backwards.

According to the mother, due to how unique her son was, he did not take milk but instead drank more water.

She further explained that beyond his unusual ability to walk backwards, Apostle Safo also showed special favour toward her son by naming him after himself.

However, he reportedly refused to include the “Junior” suffix in his name, insisting that in the spiritual realm, he was actually a senior.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother shared other strange displays of his sons that confirmed the saying of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The TikTok video of Nana Kwadwo Akofena's mother speaking about Apostle Safo Kantanka's prophecy is below;

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka installed as new leader

Meanwhile, on Sunday, June 21, 2026, the leaders of the Kristo Asafo Church installed Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the new leader of the church.

A couple of videos that were shared on social media saw the son of the businessman in a red cloth tied to his waist, and he was carried by some men as they made the declaration on him.

The scene sparked reactions on social media, given that his sister, Adwoa Safo, had been shot and was receiving treatment after his controversial coronation.

The Instagram video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena being installed as the new leader of Kristo Asafo Church is below.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's inventions abandoned

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's inventions were reportedly abandoned, evoking sadness on social media after footage emerged.

In a video, three vehicles that the late Kristo Asafo, Mission leader, built years ago, were seen in poor condition.

Social media reactions express concern over the management of Apostle Kantanka's legacy following his untimely passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh