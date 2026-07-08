Controversial TikTok personality Gyidifo Landlord visited the alleged mansion of the late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah in Kwahu Obomeng on Monday, July 6, 2026

The video showed the large property surrounded by overgrown bush and appearing abandoned nearly a year after the politician died in a helicopter crash in August 2025

The footage has sparked concern among Ghanaians about the current state of the late minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah's residence in his hometown in the Eastern Region

A TikTok video touring the alleged Kwahu Obomeng residence of the late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah has gone viral, drawing widespread concern over the property's apparent neglect nearly a year after his death.

An alleged mansion of late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah in Kwahu Obomeng sparks concern. Photo source: Edward Omane Boamah, @gyekye214/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality and self-styled man of God Gyidifo Landlord shared the footage on Monday, July 6, 2026, walking viewers around the exterior of the large white-walled property with iron gates in the hilly landscape of Kwahu Obomeng, Eastern Region.

Omane Boamah's alleged mansion's current state

The video shared by the self-styled prophet showed the gigantic mansion that appeared to have been left untouched with no current tenant since the minister's passing almost a year ago.

Footage showed thick bush now surrounding much of the compound, and the house showed visible signs of neglect, with its walls slowly losing their painting.

Gyidifo Landlord gestured emphatically throughout the clip, pointing at the property while speaking directly to the camera, framing his visit with a biblical reference to Job 16:22, a verse about mortality.

The visit came roughly eleven months after Dr Omane Boamah perished in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, along with seven others near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The victims, including government officials and military personnel, were travelling to an anti-galamsey event when the tragedy unfolded.

At the time of his death, Omane Boamah was the Defence Minister, serving under President John Dramani Mahama, and was widely regarded as one of Ghana's prominent political figures.

He was survived by his mother, Madam Leticia Asante, his wife Rita Omane Boamah, and their three children, Yaw, Akua and Ama.

The TikTok video of the current state of Dr Edward Omane Boamah's alleged mansion is below:

Omane Boamah's alleged mansion's state stirs reactions

The footage has prompted an outpouring of emotion online, with many Ghanaians expressing sadness at the sight of the once-grand property now swallowed by vegetation.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yesuba commented:

"I don't think his family knows about it."

Albert_kay said:

"The cost of maintaining the house is not that easy for the family."

Adwoasika@88 wrote:

"So this is how my suffering is going to be abandoned 😭."

The late Edward Omane Boamah’s son Yaw is set to represent Ghana at the 2026 ISEF competition. Photo source: Parliament of Ghana, Ghana International School, Aroyal Everywhere

Source: Facebook

Omane Boamah's son achieves major milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Omane Boamah's son Yaw Omane Boamah achieved a major milestone months after his father's tragic passing.

The young scholar was selected to represent Ghana at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh