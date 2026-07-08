Mahama Jokingly Chides Black Stars Players: “If You Can't Sing the Anthem, You Can't be in the Team”
- President John Mahama made a light-hearted remark suggesting that singing the national anthem should be a prerequisite for Black Stars selection
- Mahama observed that Ghana's players stayed silent during the anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- His comments drew laughter from an audience at Jubilee House while raising broader questions about patriotism and national representation
President John Mahama has joked about Black Stars players' inability to sing the national anthem.
Commenting in jest about the issue, he suggested that it should be a condition for earning a place in the Black Stars squad.
Speaking at the Jubilee House, Mahama observed that Ghana's players stood in silence during the anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He compared them to players from other competing nations who sang their respective anthems with visible enthusiasm, the Black Stars remained noticeably quiet.
"During the World Cup our players did not sing the national anthem. All the other players sang their national anthem with pride. Ours were quiet."
"It should be a qualification for playing for the national team. If you cannot sing the anthem, you cannot be in the team."
Ghana participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup held across the US, Canada and Mexico and was knocked out by Colombia in the Round of 32.
The Black Stars reached the knockout stage after finishing third in Group L, recording a 1-0 win over Panama, a goalless draw with England, and a 2-1 loss to Croatia in their final group match.
However, they were ultimately outclassed by a Colombia side that topped their group with two wins and a draw.
Attention now turns to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers in September, where the Black Stars will open against the Ivory Coast in Abidjan.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.