Davido shared how the original vixen for his hit song Aye was replaced by her makeup artist

The singer said a pageant contract prevented the first choice from appearing in the music video

Davido later clarified that the casting change was not linked to any fallout between the two women

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Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has shared the story behind the unexpected casting change for his hit song Aye music video.

Davido shares the story behind the unexpected change that saw a makeup artist take the lead role in his hit ‘Aye’ music video. Image credit: Capital Xtra/Davido (X & YouTube).

Source: Twitter

Speaking in an interview with Capital XTRA, the singer explained that the original video vixen selected for the project could not take part in the shoot because of a pageant contract.

The development meant his team had to make a quick decision and bring in her makeup artist for the role.

Davido Shares Story Behind ‘Aye’ Video Change

Davido explained that his team had already arrived at the location when they were informed that the original vixen could no longer appear in the video.

He said:

"The girl that was meant to be the main girl, she was in some pageant thing. So we were about to shoot and the manager said they called from the pageant that she's under contract and we can't use her for the video."

The singer added that the shoot could not be postponed, forcing the team to use the makeup artist instead.

He said:

"We couldn't reschedule so we had to use her makeup artist."

The musician has since clarified that there was no fallout between the original vixen and the makeup artist following the casting change.

The X video of Davido sharing the story behind the Aye music video change is below.

Davido honours late mother with custom jewellery

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Davido unveiled a custom diamond chain created in honour of his late mother, Dr Veronica Adeleke.

The luxury jewellery piece attracted reactions online after footage of the tribute was shared on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh