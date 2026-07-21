An old street interview clip of Kessben FM's DJ KA and Lynk Radio's Ama Parone has resurfaced amid an alleged private video leak involving the radio presenter

DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, became the subject of widespread gossip on July 21, 2026, after an alleged private video began circulating online

The resurfaced clip shows DJ KA breaking down Daddy Lumba's classic song Odo Ntira alongside Ama Parone, drawing a wave of reactions from social media users

An old video featuring Kessben FM's DJ KA and Lynk Radio presenter Ama Parone has found a new audience online, surfacing at the same time as an alleged private video leak that has put the Kumasi-based radio personality under a spotlight.

DJ KA, whose full name is Rexford Adu Ntim, became the subject of widespread online chatter on July 21, 2026, after an alleged private video began circulating across social media.

DJ KA and Ama Parone's old video emerges amid alleged viral clip. Photo source: DJ KA, Afi Doku1

Source: Facebook

TikTok gossip, sparked largely by content creator Captain Caesar, pointed to a young radio presenter and content creator as the woman in the clip, with many online quickly linking the description to the popular Kessben FM DJ.

DJ KA and Ama Parone's Daddy Lumba breakdown

In the middle of the swirling speculation, an older street interview clip from Kumasi emerged, showing DJ KA in a relaxed, animated exchange with Ama Parone from Lynk Radio.

Filmed outdoors on a paved road lined with palm trees, the informal video captures the two breaking down the lyrics and meaning behind Daddy Lumba's classic track Odo Ntira.

In their interactions, DJ KA asked Ama Parone about her age when she seemed not to understand some of the Twi expressions he used, and she responded that she was a small girl.

The footage, shared by Afi Doku on Facebook, showcased the side of DJ KA that built his following in the first place: a deep, enthusiastic knowledge of Ghanaian highlife and classical music.

DJ KA has carved out a notable presence across TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook through content that champions traditional Ghanaian music, earning him a dedicated audience that appreciates his expertise in the genre.

The clip's timing, however, has given it far more traction than it might otherwise have received. With his name already trending, social media users flocked to the resurfaced footage and began drawing their own conclusions, reading into the video through the lens of the allegations swirling around him.

Watch the resurfaced Facebook video of DJ KA and Ama Parone street interview:

Reactions to DJ KA and Ama Parone's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to DJ KA and Ama Parone's video below.

De Saint

"Chairman was indirectly proposing oo anaa me yale?"

Afi Doku1 said:

"3y3 work and happiness."'

Opokuware Joseph said:

"Just playing someone's song, then you are enjoying likes this? What about the owner of the song?"

Ama Afriyie Papabi said:

"I'm wondering how they're feeling right now, but come to think of it, how could DJ KA have made that mistake of recording?"

DJ KA's latest video stirs more reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ KA had shared a new video of himself amid the online trend.

The new TikTok video, which showed DJ KA with rapper Kweku Flick and media personality El Lizato, has drawn more backlash amid the ongoing controversy.

Source: YEN.com.gh