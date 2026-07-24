Kumasi media personality Ama Parone issued a public apology after her private video with Kessben FM's DJ KA surfaced online

Alongside the apology, Ama Parone addressed a separate viral video that has been circulating and linked to her name

The media personality was emphatic in her denial, insisting the woman in the second footage is never clearly shown

Kumasi-based media personality Ama Parone has broken her silence following the emergence of a private video featuring her and Kessben FM's DJ KA, issuing a public apology over the leaked footage.

Ama Parone denies involvement in second viral video of DJ KA. Photo source: Ama Parone TV, DJ KA

Source: TikTok

The apology, however, came bundled with a firm rebuttal. Beyond addressing the DJ KA video, Ama Parone aimed to rebut claims connecting her to a second clip that has separately been making the rounds on social media.

She made it clear that she wanted no part of the conversation surrounding that particular footage.

Ama Parone denies involvement in second video

In her statement, the Kumasi-based media personality was categorical in distancing herself from the second viral clip.

Ama Parone highlighted a key detail about the footage: the face of the woman in it is never clearly visible, which she argued makes any identification unreliable.

"That video is not me. The face of the lady in that footage is not shown and I categorically deny any involvement. Please do not link me to that video," she stated.

Her message appeared aimed squarely at stopping the rumours before they gained further ground, urging the public not to draw connections between her and content she says has nothing to do with her.

DJ KA video prompts public apology

The private video featuring Ama Parone and Kessben FM's DJ KA had already sparked widespread attention online before she made her statement.

Rather than remain silent, she chose to address it publicly, offering an apology to those who may have been affected by its circulation.

Source: YEN.com.gh