Nigerian content creator Peller was arrested after police stopped him for driving a tinted vehicle without a number plate while returning from a shoot in Lekki

His management, City Plug, confirmed he has been released in good health and high spirits after five days in detention

Peller's management revealed the legal process surrounding his case is still ongoing but assured fans he will continue creating content

Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, is a free man again after spending five days in police custody.

Nigerian Streamer Peller Released After 5 Days in Police Detention

Source: Facebook

His management has confirmed his release to the relief of fans online.

The trouble began when Peller was stopped by police officers while returning from a shoot in the Lekki area of Lagos.

A video that circulated on social media showed him in a heated exchange with officers at the roadside. He was reportedly detained for driving a tinted vehicle without a number plate.

Peller's management confirms his release

City Plug, the management company behind the popular streamer, broke the news of his release in a statement shared on their official Instagram page.

According to the post, Peller returned home in good shape and good spirits following his release and had already resumed his normal daily routine.

The management was keen to reassure his fanbase that he would be getting straight back to producing content.

The statement also acknowledged the outpouring of support from fans throughout the five-day ordeal, with City Plug noting that the messages of encouragement and goodwill had provided both Peller and the team with considerable strength during a difficult period.

Legal process on Peller still ongoing

While the release is welcome news, City Plug made clear that the matter is not entirely closed. The management confirmed that legal proceedings connected to the case remain active and are still working their way through the proper channels.

Despite that, the team struck an optimistic tone, emphasising that Peller's focus would remain firmly on delivering quality content to his audience going forward.

See the statement from Peller's management as shared on Instagram below:

Source: YEN.com.gh