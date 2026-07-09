Captain Smart Makes Prediction About Abu Trica's Extradition Case Amid His His Interview Criticisms
- Captain Smart doubled down on his defence of the Abu Trica interview on the July 8 edition of Onua TV's morning show
- He claimed the amount alleged in Abu Trica's case shifted multiple times, from $8 million down to five per cent of $15,000
- Captain Smart predicted Abu Trica would be released immediately and compensated if extradited to the United States
Captain Smart has doubled down on his defence of his controversial interview with businessman Abu Trica, insisting that the television appearance did not influence the court's decision to clear him for extradition to the United States.
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Speaking on the Wednesday, July 8 edition of Onua TV's morning show, the broadcaster rejected claims that his interview had negatively affected Abu Trica's legal case.
Earlier, Captain Smart maintained that he was simply doing his job as a journalist by giving Abu Trica the opportunity to tell his side of the story. In his latest remarks, he reiterated that position while questioning the basis of the allegations against the businessman.
"I came to interview Abu Trica and people are saying my interview with him is the reason he has been cleared to be extradited," he said.
According to Captain Smart, the amount allegedly involved in the case has changed several times. He claimed it was initially reported as $8 million before being reduced to $6 million, then $4 million, and now to five per cent of $15,000.
He argued that the changing figures suggest Abu Trica has been falsely accused and expressed confidence that the businessman would be cleared if extradited to the United States.
"Mark my words, if Abu Trica is taken to America, they would release him and the government will compensate him," Captain Smart stated.
The broadcaster further alleged that the FBI does not have incriminating information against Abu Trica, claiming he possesses documents to support his assertion. He also claimed that investigators were relying on a letter sent by Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
The Instagram video of Captain Smart making the prediction is below:
Abu Trica's lawyer denies appeal dismissal claims
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer denied claims that his client's appeal against his extradition had been dismissed by the Accra High Court.
Barker-Vormawor shared further developments regarding his client's case, as his extradition to the US over alleged fraud allegations loomed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh