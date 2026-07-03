Abu Trica's lawyers filed an emergency application on July 3, 2026, to halt his extradition to the United States

The move came after the Accra High Court threw out his legal challenge on July 2, sending him back into custody ahead of the planned extradition

Abu Trica faces US federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering over an alleged $8m romance fraud scheme

Abu Trica's legal team has made a last-minute bid to stop the Ghanaian socialite from being extradited to the United States, filing an emergency application on Friday, July 3, 2026, according to a news alert shared by GHOne TV.

Abu Trica Extradition: Lawyers File Emergency Application to Block US Transfer

Source: TikTok

The development follows a fresh courtroom setback for the embattled socialite. On July 2, the Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica's challenge seeking to block the extradition order, and he was immediately taken back into custody in anticipation of the transfer to American authorities.

Abu Trica's long road through the courts

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in December 2025 by Ghanaian security operatives working alongside the American FBI. A US Justice Department indictment accused him of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and related financial offences tied to an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

The Gbese court initially cleared the path for his extradition in March 2026, but his legal team challenged that ruling and secured his release on a GH₵30 million bail with two sureties while the appeal was ongoing. That relief proved short-lived after the High Court's July 2 decision shut the door on his most recent attempt to fight the order from within Ghana.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was out of the country when the ruling came through and learned of it through social media. He did not conceal his frustration, writing on Facebook:

"I am out of Ghana for work. I just heard that the case of Abu Trica has been fast-tracked and a judge has just ordered his extradition. Hmmm. FBI 1 - Abu 1. I guess this issue goes to the Supreme Court."

The Facebook post with details of Abu Trica's latest legal manoeuvre is below.

Emergency petition offers Abu Trica fresh hope

Barker-Vormawor's comment about the Supreme Court now appears to be the direction the legal team is pursuing, with the emergency application representing what may be Abu Trica's final avenue to delay or prevent his removal from Ghana.

His lawyer argued the case had been fast-tracked and expedited without proper notice, raising procedural concerns about how the proceedings unfolded.

The Facebook post showcasing Oliver Barker-Vormawor's frustration is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh