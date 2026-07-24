An old video of the Ghanaian man of God Prophet Telvin Sowah predicting that Cheddar would become President of Ghana has resurfaced online

The prophet claimed Cheddar's path to the presidency would first involve controversy with Arab business partners and a financial dispute worth millions

The video has gained renewed attention following developments in Cheddar's ongoing legal dispute over the his No.1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu

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An old video in which Prophet Telvin Sowah predicted that businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has drawn renewed attention amid his legal dispute over the No.1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu.

Old prophecy by Telvin Sowah Adjei about Cheddar's resurfaces amid his legal battle. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Facebook

In the footage reshared on Friday , July 24, 2026, Prophet Sowah outlined a sequence of events he claimed would precede Cheddar's rise to political leadership, centring on a business controversy involving Arab partners and a significant sum of money.

Prophet Sowah's Claims About Cheddar

"Cheddar Bediako will become the president of Ghana. Pay attention to the words very carefully. Before he will become a president, he will be surrounded by Arabs and all of a sudden there will be a situation that has to do with some millions of dollars," the prophet said in the video.

He went on to describe a period of reputational attack connected to those business dealings, adding:

"Then they will try to push him into persecution with some business with some Arab people. Once that thing clears and his name is cleared, that's this very season where he begins his destiny thing."

On the political side, Prophet Sowah suggested Cheddar's trajectory would include a change of party allegiance following an approach from a prospective presidential candidate.

"But then what will change his situation is because he will give up on his party and join a political party because one person will invite him as a running mate for election or seek him for a running mate position," he stated.

Cheddar's Oxford Street Hotel Legal Dispute

The video's resurgence comes as Cheddar faces scrutiny over the former Oxford Street Hotel property.

The Court of Appeal recently upheld an earlier ruling that permitted police assistance for Cola Holdings to take possession of the premises.

The court was careful to note, however, that its decision addressed only the question of police assistance and did not settle the underlying ownership dispute or any related legal proceedings between the parties involved. Social media users have drawn parallels between the prophet's earlier words about business controversy and Cheddar's current legal circumstances, with the clip generating considerable debate online about whether the predictions are being fulfilled.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah Adjei delivering the prophecy is below:

Telvin Sowah's breaking the 8 prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah dropped a spiritual message for the ruling NDC government concerning their place in future elections.

The celebrated Ghanaian clergyman claimed the National Democratic Congress would be the only political party to break the eight.

Source: YEN.com.gh