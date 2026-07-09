Pure FM management changes hands as Kwaku Oteng reportedly sells the station to Nana K Gyasi

All members of Pure FM's sports desk have resigned, including renowned host Bright Kamkam Boadu

A significant fire incident caused major damage to Pure FM studio, triggering public reactions on social media

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The management of Kumasi-based Pure FM in the Ashanti Region has been changed, and this seems to have affected the staff of the radio station in the Garden City.

The development was announced on radio by the Chief Operating Officer of Angel Broadcasting Company and host of Pure Morning Drive, Dr Lutherking Kwame Adinkrah.

Kumasi-based Pure FM sees a change in management. Photo credit: Pure FM

Source: Facebook

Dr Lutherking Kwame Adinkrah indicated that they had heard the speculations going around and, in a bid to put them to rest, the media house had decided to inform the public.

He stated that since nothing lasts forever, Pure FM's management has changed hands.

"This frequency will have new voices, new management and new directions. We have no control over that because we are just employees. You may have your wish, but nothing lasts forever."

Dr Lutherking Kwame Adinkrah did not give any further details on why the change in management or who the new managers are.

However, according to Ghana Chronicles, entrepreneur and owner of Angel Broadcasting Company, Kwaku Oteng, has sold Pure FM to cement distributor, Nana K Gyasi.

"Cement distributor Nana K Gyasi has reportedly acquired Pure FM, 95.7, Kumasi, from current owner Kwaku Oteng."

Pure FM's sports team resign

Meanwhile, all members of the sports desk at Pure FM have reportedly resigned from the media house. Some of them put their resignation notices on their social media handles.

Reigning SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year, Bright Kamkam Boadu (BKB), officially resigned from his role as Sports Host at Pure FM.

Sources reveal that BKB made this bold decision even before embarking on his USA trip for the ongoing World Cup coverage

BKB has reportedly signed a lucrative deal with Obaapa FM and Obaapa TV, where he is set to take over as Sports Host.

Watch the X video below:

Pure FM's change in management stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @obiMpenaAustine on X. Read them below:

@GmnKwasi said:

"Can Kurt Okraku learn anything from the sports presenters?"

@kwame_major9 wrote:

"Dr Oteng get plenty FM stations that be why he dey sell some or wat?"

@bigquammy05 said:

"Yes, it is now going to be run by Nana K Gyasi - the owner of the cement and building ware company."

@Qwa_jo_ wrote:

"Radio station is a liability these days."

@KwabenaGenius said:

"They’ve sold the station."

@aitheboy wrote:

"Them sell the station be that."

Ship Dealer shares footage of the damage caused by a fire incident at the Pure FM studio on July 23, 2025. Photo source: @the_ship_dealer

Source: Instagram

Fire ravages Pure FM studio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out in the Kumasi-based Pure FM studio and caused significant damage during the night on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Following the incident, media personality Ship Dealer shared footage from the studio which showed the extent of damage caused.

The fire incident at Pure FM studio triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians, who shared their opinions on social media.,

Source: YEN.com.gh