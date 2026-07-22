A birthday video of Kessben FM's DJ KA wishing a young lady named Jennifer, a.k.a. Ama Parone, well has caught widespread attention online

The clip resurfaced hours after DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, became the subject of an alleged private video leak on July 21, 2026

Social media had previously linked the alleged leaked video to a young lady, making DJ KA's affectionate birthday message a talking point

A birthday video posted by Kessben FM's DJ KA has set Ghanaian social media ablaze, with many questioning the nature of his relationship with a young lady he addressed as his "child."

DJ KA's special birthday message for Ama Parone resurfaces after his alleged video trends. Photo source: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

In the clip, DJ KA, real name Rexford Adu Ntim, delivered a warm and affectionate birthday message to a lady identified as Jennifer, describing her as "a student journalist" who is "small but very intelligent."

He referred to her as his child and signed off with "I love you, and happy, happy birthday," adding wishes for long life and peace.

The video, which showed Jennifer, who is also known on social media as Ama Parone, as the birthday celebrant, quickly drew scrutiny from viewers.

DJ KA's Ama Parone wish draws scrutiny

The timing of the clip is what has fuelled the conversation. On July 21, 2026, DJ KA became the subject of an alleged private video leak in Kumasi, putting him firmly in the public eye for uncomfortable reasons.

Shortly after, TikToker Captain Caesar reportedly linked the content of the alleged leak to a young lady on TikTok.

With that context circulating widely, DJ KA's glowing tribute to Jennifer, calling her his daughter while expressing deep affection, struck many online as suspicious rather than wholesome.

The video has since been picked up and amplified by Instagram blog Vimbuzz, where it was packaged in a split-screen reaction-style format combining news broadcast footage, radio studio clips, and rotating images of individuals.

Bold text overlaid on the video read:

"Eii someone you called your Daughter."

Who is DJ KA?

Beyond radio, DJ KA has built a notable digital following through his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, where he has become recognised for promoting and celebrating classical Ghanaian music.

His online presence has given him a fanbase that extends well beyond his Kessben FM listenership, which is part of why the alleged leak and subsequent developments have attracted such widespread interest.

Watch DJ KA's birthday wish for Ama Parone as reshared on Instagram below:

Reactions to DJ KA's Ama Parone's wish

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

vimbuzzgh said:

"No be all daughters be daughters o."

xx_logan said:

"Chaaaman woto abie oo."

REVELATION

"My dear be strong this too shall pass dont think of doing something bad to yourself God still love you😘😘."

Erastus Donkor speaks on DJ KA's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erastus Asare Donkor had spoken out on the controversy surrounding an alleged video of DJ KA.

Erastus appealed to Ghanaians to consider the emotional and psychological toll such incidents have on those involved before sharing the footage.

The journalist's post has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning DJ KA's own role in the video's existence.

Source: YEN.com.gh