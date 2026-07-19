A leaked phone conversation allegedly involving Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, and her estranged husband, Jeffery Obiri Yeboah, has surfaced online

In the audio, Jeffery reportedly spoke about sleepless nights and the emotional toll of their separation over the past two years

Jeffery also claimed his family had distanced themselves from him following Asantewaa's public relationship with AMG Armani

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Jeffery Obiri Yeboah, the estranged husband of popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa, has become the subject of widespread online discussion after a leaked audio recording purportedly captured him speaking candidly about the emotional aftermath of their separation.

Asantewaa's Estranged Husband Allegedly Jeffery Obiri Yeboah Opens Up in Phone Call With Her Brother

Source: Instagram

The recording, which has been circulating widely on social media, was allegedly released by Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, amid a public falling-out between him and his sister.

Kay Verli had previously aimed Asantewaa, accusing her of presenting herself as the wronged party following the collapse of her relationship with baby daddy AMG Armani.

What Jeffery allegedly said in the recording

In the audio, Jeffery is heard describing the personal toll the split has taken on him, saying he has spent the past two years unable to sleep past 2:00 a.m. due to the pain of their estrangement.

He also expressed deep embarrassment over how events unfolded in the public eye, particularly after Asantewaa had two children with another man while he says he had not been given the chance to move on properly. He alleged the situation left many people with the impression that he was infertile, a claim he strongly disputed.

"How can my wife just go around giving birth with a different man whilst she couldn't officially divorce me or wait for me to heal? All my family has neglected me because of Asantewaa," he is heard saying in the recording.

Divorce claims resurface online

The leaked audio has reignited questions about whether Asantewaa and Jeffery ever legally finalised their divorce.

Many social media users have suggested the couple remain legally married, though these claims have not been independently verified.

The recording has drawn a mixed response online. Some users have expressed sympathy for Jeffery's account of events, while others have cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from an audio whose authenticity has not been confirmed.

Watch the YouTube video of Asantewaa's brother talking about her marriage:

Asantewaa hospitalised after Armani breakup announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa had been hospitalised after her breakup with AMG Armani and her public feud with her brother, Kay Verli.

A video of her in hospital suggested that the content creator was pregnant with her third child.

Source: YEN.com.gh