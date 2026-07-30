Ghanaian reggae musician Ras Kuuku broke his silence on the Kantanka family funeral dispute during an interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

The award-winning artist, who grew up in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, revealed that local residents are also watching the disagreements with concern

Ras Kuuku went beyond the Kantanka family feud to weigh in on a broader issue he believes is making such conflicts worse across Ghana

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Reggae musician Ras Kuuku has publicly called on the family of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to pursue peace as a protracted dispute over his funeral and burial arrangements continues to escalate.

Ghanaian artist Ras Kuuku pleads for peace as the Kantanka family dispute deepens. Image credit: Ras Kuuku, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Okay FM on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the award-winning artist said he was saddened by the developments surrounding the passing of the Kristo Asafo founder and felt compelled to speak out given the significance of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's contributions to Ghana.

Ras Kuuku's appeal to the Kantanka family

The musician, who was raised in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, said the late inventor and industrialist deserved to be laid to rest with dignity rather than amid ongoing legal battles and tensions between family members.

"I have seen what is going on in the Kantanka family. I was born in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and this has come. I am begging for peace to rain so that Kantanka can go and rest," he said.

Ras Kuuku acknowledged that he rarely steps into private family matters but said the stature of the deceased made silence difficult to justify.

"I usually do not want to add my voice to people's family matters, but they should let peace rain. How can your father be dead and guns are being fired? How can siblings fight like that?" he questioned.

He added that many residents in Dome share his concern and are eager to pay their respects once a funeral is finally held in a fitting manner.

"The people of Dome say they want peace. Anytime the funeral is done, we will all come and honour the legend, so they should let peace rain in the family," Ras Kuuku said.

Social media's role in fuelling disputes

Beyond the family tensions, Ras Kuuku pointed to social media as a factor deepening conflicts across Ghanaian society.

He argued that abusive language exchanged on online platforms tends to worsen disagreements rather than help resolve them. He singled out TikTok specifically, suggesting that cracking down on Twi language on the app could curb the hostility that spills over into real-world disputes.

"I think social media has contributed to most of the disputes we are seeing, and banning the use of the Twi language on the TikTok app will reduce the insults," he stated.

The controversy over the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kantanka Group and one of Ghana's most celebrated engineers and religious leaders, has drawn widespread public attention, with many Ghanaians echoing calls for reconciliation within the family.

The TikTok video of Ras Kuuku is below:

Kristo Asafo members file a lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana had filed a lawsuit against the church.

Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Osebo filed the suit at the Accra High Court, seeking to enforce constitutional provisions governing succession to the church's leadership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh