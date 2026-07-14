Deputy NFA CEO and award-winning actor James Gardiner has shared measures to crack down on Ghanaian TV stations illegally airing Nigerian movies without licences

The assurance followed Nollywood filmmaker Uchenna Mbunabo's public complaint that some broadcasters download films from YouTube and air them without permission

Gardiner warned that offending stations face fines, licence suspension, or full revocation, with penalty funds potentially used to compensate affected filmmakers

The National Film Authority has drawn a firm line in the sand over the unauthorised broadcast of Nigerian films on Ghanaian television, with Deputy CEO James Gardiner promising tougher enforcement against stations that air copyrighted content without permission.

Deputy NFA CEO James Gardiner assures a crackdown on Ghana TV stations airing Nigerian films illegally after Uchenna Mbunabo complained. Image credit: James Gardiner

Source: Instagram

The remark came in direct response to a public outcry from Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo, who during a discussion on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, alleged that several Ghanaian broadcasters routinely download Nigerian movies from YouTube and put them on air without securing the necessary licences or approval from rights holders.

James Gardiner outlines crackdown plans

Gardiner acknowledged that copyright infringement is a persistent and serious problem in Ghana's broadcasting landscape, but was clear that the NFA intends to change that.

He shared that the Authority is working closely with the Ministry of Communications, the National Communications Authority and the National Media Commission to identify and sanction stations breaching copyright law.

He admitted that enforcement has grown more difficult as an increasing number of television stations operate through digital platforms without maintaining physical offices in Ghana, making them harder to track and hold accountable.

Despite that obstacle, he assured filmmakers that mechanisms are being put in place to locate offenders and strengthen oversight.

Stations found to be airing films without the required authorisation face a serious range of consequences.

According to Gardiner, penalties can include heavy fines, the suspension of broadcasting licences, and, in cases of persistent violation, the outright revocation of those licences.

He also floated the possibility of directing funds collected from penalties towards compensating filmmakers whose work was broadcast illegally, framing such measures as both punitive and restorative.

The remarks from James Gardiner have triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing their thoughts.

The Facebook video of James Gardiner speaking on the unauthorised airing of Nigerian movies in Ghana is below:

Reactions to James Gardiner's remarks

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after James Gardiner broke his silence.

@Christian Kalu wrote:

"Our Big Daddy feel like crying. Ghanaians should stop stealing our films to their channel. It takes a whole lot to produce a movie."

@Halju Hannatu wrote:

"When I see how tirelessly you're working 247 to produce a film, I find it hard to seat down and start over again with my life! Your hard work and sleepless night most be respected."

@Prince Emeka wrote:

"Nice! I have been meaning to discuss this with key holders in the industry, but notwithstanding I will still do it."

James Gardiner speaks on battling depression

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor James Gardiner's made revelations regarding his struggles with depression and his plea for support from fans.

On his birthday, he expressed feelings of emptiness despite his successes and the love of his family, emphasising the often-unseen challenges that men face.

Source: YEN.com.gh