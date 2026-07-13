A US government warning to fraudsters worldwide resurfaced on social media after Abu Trica was extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026

Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald warned fraudsters that their 'days of frolicking and freedom are numbered' in the clip shared by Pulse Ghana

The extradition of Abu Trica, linked to an alleged $8m romance scam, reignited interest in the stern warning among Ghanaian social media users

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A video of a US government official delivering a fierce warning to fraudsters has found a new and very captive audience in Ghana, resurfacing days after the high-profile extradition of Abu Trica to the United States over an alleged $8 million romance scam.

US government's old warning to fraudsters resurfaces after Abu Trica's extradition on July 9, 2026, over an alleged $8m romance scam. Image credit: Abu Trica

Source: UGC

The video, which was first shared on May 22, 2026, has begun circulating widely again after Abu Trica was extradited on July 9, 2026, giving the message a sharper and far more immediate relevance for many viewers.

US government's warning to fraudsters

The video features Colin McDonald, the US Assistant Attorney General, who delivered a blunt address to financial criminals operating anywhere in the world. His words left little room for ambiguity.

"Eat, drink and be merry today, because your days of frolicking and freedom are numbered. We are doing everything we can to find you, and when we do, we will prosecute you and claw back every dollar you have stolen from the American people," McDonald said.

He made clear that the US government's position is not simply punitive but strategic, adding:

"We will not rest until every fraudster knows that the cost of stealing from the American people is far higher than any scheme is worth."

The crackdown McDonald described targets a wide range of financial crimes, including romance scams, cybercrime, business email compromise, online investment fraud, identity theft and schemes aimed at American citizens and institutions.

US authorities have increasingly partnered with international law enforcement agencies to trace suspects, freeze assets and recover stolen funds across borders.

Aside from Abu Trica, the likes of Amaro Shakur, Lancaster and Arrangement have been arrested by the FBI.

Watch the TikTok video of the US government issuing the stern warning to fraudsters below:

Reactions to the resurfaced US warning

Ghanaians have had a great deal to say in the comments, with responses ranging from defiant to deeply reflective.

@the_ugly_prince wrote:

"Boys are not afraid oooo"

@mary_gold_o said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 hmmmm😂😂😂"

@eshunagnes commented:

"But how can they forget so soon how they stole from us and maltreated our forefathers?"

@cesca7719 added:

"I hope this warning goes far into the ears of every fraudster and upcoming ones"

Abu Trica pleads not guilty in US court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica pleaded not guilty in a US federal court following his extradition from Ghana.

The case involves allegations of a sophisticated romance scam that reportedly defrauded victims of over $8 million, raising significant concerns about online fraud targeting vulnerable individuals.

With his trial set for September, 2026, many are eager to know the outcome of Abu Trica's case.

Source: YEN.com.gh