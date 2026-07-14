TikToker Asantewaa shared an emotional crying video on Monday, July 13, 2026, hinting at a difficult personal period

The Ghanaian content creator confirmed her split from boyfriend and baby daddy AMG Armani during a TikTok Live session

Asantewaa pushed back at critics who dismissed her tears as clout-chasing, saying that she refuses to 'die in silence'

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Ghanaian content creator Asantewaa has confirmed she has ended her relationship with boyfriend and baby daddy AMG Armani, following an emotional video that sent social media into a frenzy on Monday, July 13, 2026.

TikToker Asantewaa confirms breakup with her baby daddy AMG Armani after her emotional crying video surfaced. Image credit: Asantewaa, AMG Armani

Source: Facebook

The influencer, whose real name is Martina Dwamena, posted a tearful video on her Instagram page alongside a heartfelt caption that quickly caught the attention of her followers.

"I've cried, I've healed, I've grown. A failed marriage and a failed relationship are chapters. It's not my whole story. My greatest blessing? My two children. My greatest strength," she wrote in part.

Asantewaa hits back at clout-chasing claims

The video drew a mix of sympathy and scepticism. While some fans rallied behind her, a section of social media users questioned whether the display of emotion was genuine or simply engineered for attention.

TikToker Asantewaa was having none of it. In a follow-up post, she addressed the doubters head-on.

"Ow, I just want attention? Lol, then after the attention, what's next? I really don't care what whoever thinks of me and my actions. That's up to you. I won't pretend as if all is well and die in silence," she wrote.

She also used the moment to thank those who supported her through what she described as a painful recovery process, naming friends and loved ones, including Fella, Deuces, Cookie, Hagar's mother, Dehair Diary, Danita's mother, and her genuine followers.

"Thank you to everyone who was helping me recover and heal silently," she added.

Any remaining speculation was put to rest when Asantewaa confirmed the breakup directly during a TikTok Live session.

She reiterated the news in a separate TikTok Live appearance alongside popular Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd.

She did not disclose what caused the relationship to break down but made clear she had made peace with her decision, saying she had chosen herself and would not let outside opinions shape how she lived.

The Instagram post of Asantewaa confirming her breakup with AMG Armani is below:

Fans react to Asantewaa's breakup with AMG Armani

The outpouring of support from fans has been significant, with many encouraging the mother of two to stay strong.

@maameafia_brago wrote:

"Sending hugs to all those fighting silent battles, including myself. It is well"

@diamondowusuwaa said:

"This will pass, hunnie, it's one of the phases God will fight the battles, amen🙏🙏"

@meymenhz commented:

"I wish her well 👋👋👋"

@joycelyn.yeboah.9216 added:

"God is in control, Asantewaa. Please take good care of your children 🙏🙏❤"

@awuraabenaadepa3 wrote:

"Life is sooo private that people think what they see in the media is the realest thing they see in people. It is well"

Asantewaa and Armani's baby lands ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Asantewaa's baby, Nhyira, had landed an ambassadorial deal with Hunnies Baby Diapers.

The announcement represents a significant milestone as the young family celebrates Nhyira's introduction to the public and the brand partnership.

Source: YEN.com.gh