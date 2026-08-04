Shatta Wale called out his management team during a live social media broadcast, accusing them of contributing nothing to his career

The outburst came days after his planned performance at the Ghana Party in the Park show in London collapsed over safety concerns on August 1

The musician singled out media and communications lead Sammy Flex by name, warning him to stop attacking Stonebwoy online

Shatta Wale has gone on a blistering attack against his own management team, accusing them of being passengers in his career while he does all the heavy lifting himself.

Shatta Wale slams his management team member Sammy Flex and his colleagues for dragging him down. Image credit: ShattaWaleShattaMovement, SammyFlex

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian dancehall star made the remarks during a live group video chat broadcast on August 3 in Accra, filmed in what appeared to be a bedroom setting. The clip, originally captured on Antwiwaa SM Media's live stream and later shared by blogger Switch Focus, shows the musician speaking candidly and with visible frustration.

His comments came just days after his scheduled performance at the Shattafest/Ghana Party in the Park concert in London fell apart on August 1, an event that was called off amid safety concerns. Criticism quickly landed at the feet of his management team over the debacle.

Shatta Wale slams management

Rather than defend his team, the musician piled on. He told viewers that he personally handles everything and that no one within his crew has ever come to him with funding or resources to put on a show. According to him, they sit back while he goes out to chase sponsorships, and even when he sends them out to secure support, they come back empty-handed.

"I manage everything, and no one in my crew can ever say they have brought me money to organise a show," he said.

"They are always sitting back, forcing me to go out and search for sponsorship before we can do anything we do. Even when I send them out to solicit support, they return empty-handed. So I often wonder if they are stupid, because even some of my fans sometimes bring me opportunities, while those on my team are unable to bring such deals."

He reserved a specific warning for Samuel Atuobi Baah, widely known as Sammy Flex, who serves as his media and communications lead. Shatta Wale said he had already cautioned Sammy Flex to stop spending time on social media trading blows with Stonebwoy and his fanbase, and to channel that energy into generating revenue instead.

"Recently, I warned Sammy Flex to stop wasting his time on social media attacking Stonebwoy and his fans and think of how we can make more money," he added.

Watch Shatta Wale call out his management team in the Instagram video below.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's management rant

Fans and followers had plenty to say after the clip circulated online.

@otemaaamoah wrote:

"Ay3 critical. Sammy kafra wai. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@cridhall said:

"Masa masa low blow"

@1real_sway_1 commented:

"Man dey send in boys for billionaires' houses to go take something come house😂😂"

Shatta Wale speaks on Shattafest cancellation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale accused organisers of the Shattafest UK concert of the show's failure.

He said their decision to merge his concert with the Ghana Party in the Park led to the sequence of events that ended with London police cancelling the show.

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Source: YEN.com.gh