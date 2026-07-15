Lasmid has paid a heartfelt courtesy visit to hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee

The musician acknowledged the veteran's influence after fans compared their music styles

The emotional meeting has generated conversations among Ghanaian music lovers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian Afropop singer Lasmid has paid a heartfelt courtesy visit to hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee, describing the veteran musician as one of the biggest inspirations behind his musical journey.

Lasmid pays a courtesy visit to Okomfour Kwadee following the release of his new single 'Biggest Nathaniel'. Image credit: Gist Online.

Source: Twitter

The Takoradi-born singer has been making headlines in recent weeks not only for his music but also for his acts of kindness.

Earlier, he fulfilled a promise to Disableboy dancer Sycross by helping him secure a prosthetic leg, a gesture that earned widespread praise from Ghanaians.

The latest visit to Okomfour Kwadee has further reinforced Lasmid's growing reputation for honouring people who have positively influenced his life and career.

Lasmid appreciates Okomfour Kwadee during visit

Lasmid visited Okomfour Kwadee to personally thank the veteran rapper for the impact he has had on his music.

During the meeting, the singer also acknowledged that many fans had drawn comparisons between his new song, Biggest Nathaniel, and the legendary hiplife star's signature sound.

He said:

"We came here to appreciate you because you really inspire us. This is my first time seeing you, and I'm very happy."

The X video of Lasmid's visit to Okomfour Kwadee is below.

Fans react to Lasmid's visit to Kwadee

The video sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many applauding Lasmid for showing gratitude to one of Ghana's most celebrated hiplife pioneers.

Others also questioned whether the Ghanaian music industry had done enough over the years to support legendary artistes like Okomfour Kwadee beyond public gestures.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@MosunmolaobioraAuto wrote:

"For this gratitude and respect that you have shown Okomfour Kwadee, Lasmid you will go far."

@AutoGigx said:

"Legends deserve their flowers while they're alive. Big respect to Lasmid for making the time to visit him."

@VibesMedia233 commented:

"This touched my heart. Thank you, Lasmid, for showing gratitude where it's due."

@ananse__kwaku added:

"Lasmid has done well but was Okomfo Kwadee still a legend in his trying days or he just became? If no, then where was he and what was his contributions to healing or he wasn't aware? Did he just recognize him after sounding like him? Hmmmm."

@GOVERNOR716 wrote:

"Respect visits are nice for the cameras, but where was the industry when legends like Okomfour Kwadee needed real support? Appreciation should go beyond photo ops."

@iamuskk observed:

"If Ghanians should be fruitful this no be where Kwadee for dey he actually did a great job during his times and up till now his music is vibing even more than some his times."

@Maxibrown2 posted:

"Good to see the legendary ok."

Okomfour Kwadee marks his 46th birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Okomfour Kwadee celebrated his 46th birthday in Kumasi, where he appeared healthier and happier in videos that delighted many fans.

The hiplife legend also thrilled guests with a brief performance during the celebration, sparking renewed excitement about his recovery and return to the public spotlight.

Source: YEN.com.gh