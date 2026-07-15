Heartbreak As Kweku Smoke Mourns Death Of His 'Biggest Fan' Godfred Akolbila
- Ghanaian musician Kweku Smoke sent a heartfelt message after the death of Godfred Akolbila
- An X user shared a tribute to Akolbila, recounting how he always defended the rapper in arguments
- Kweku Smoke reposted the tribute with a short message of his own, mourning the fan
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has sent a message to mourn the death of Godfred Akolbila, a fan who was widely described online as his biggest supporter, after tributes to him began circulating on social media.
News of Akolbila's death emerged on X, where users began sharing tributes describing him as one of the artist's most passionate and vocal fans.
The news has stirred an emotional reaction online, with many fans reflecting on his dedication to the musician.
Kweku Smoke reacts to the tribute
An X user, Breggle Acha Derrick, shared a tribute to Akolbila, describing him as one of Kweku Smoke's biggest fans who was always ready to defend the rapper in online debates. He wrote:
2023 Ghana's Strongest winner Godfred Akolbila's wife details his final moments before his death, video
"This guy was one of Kweku Smoke's biggest fans. Anytime there was an argument about Kweku Smoke, he was always there defending him with passion. Because of him, I became a fan too. Rest easy, Godfred. You'll be deeply missed."
Kweku Smoke came across the tribute and reposted it, adding a short message of his own in honour of his late fan. He wrote:
"Rest well macho man."
The X post of Kweku Smoke mourning his late fan, Godfred Akolbila, is shown below.
Godfred Akolbila's wife recounts final moments
Godfred Akolbila's wife narrated the heartbreaking events leading to the death of the 2023 Ghana's Strongest champion.
She disclosed that her husband woke up complaining that his body felt unusually warm, prompting her to give him paracetamol before he later requested malaria medicine.
Despite taking the medicine, his condition continued to deteriorate as they prepared to rush him to the hospital.
According to her, Akolbila collapsed before they could leave the house and was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility.
A Plus supports bereaved Elder Frank Donkor
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gomoa Central MP A Plus paid a heartfelt visit to Elder Frank Donkor following the tragic loss of his two sons in an aircraft crash earlier in 2026.
The legislator described the Hebron Prayer Camp founder as a father figure and shared a touching message, praising his strength and unwavering faith during the difficult period.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.