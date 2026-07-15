Ghanaian musician Kweku Smoke sent a heartfelt message after the death of Godfred Akolbila

An X user shared a tribute to Akolbila, recounting how he always defended the rapper in arguments

Kweku Smoke reposted the tribute with a short message of his own, mourning the fan

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Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has sent a message to mourn the death of Godfred Akolbila, a fan who was widely described online as his biggest supporter, after tributes to him began circulating on social media.

Kweku Smoke has broken his silence after the passing of Godfred Akolbila, the devoted fan many described as his biggest supporter. Image credit: Kweku Smoke/CDR Africa (Instagram & X).

Source: Twitter

News of Akolbila's death emerged on X, where users began sharing tributes describing him as one of the artist's most passionate and vocal fans.

The news has stirred an emotional reaction online, with many fans reflecting on his dedication to the musician.

Kweku Smoke reacts to the tribute

An X user, Breggle Acha Derrick, shared a tribute to Akolbila, describing him as one of Kweku Smoke's biggest fans who was always ready to defend the rapper in online debates. He wrote:

"This guy was one of Kweku Smoke's biggest fans. Anytime there was an argument about Kweku Smoke, he was always there defending him with passion. Because of him, I became a fan too. Rest easy, Godfred. You'll be deeply missed."

Kweku Smoke came across the tribute and reposted it, adding a short message of his own in honour of his late fan. He wrote:

"Rest well macho man."

The X post of Kweku Smoke mourning his late fan, Godfred Akolbila, is shown below.

Godfred Akolbila's wife recounts final moments

Godfred Akolbila's wife narrated the heartbreaking events leading to the death of the 2023 Ghana's Strongest champion.

She disclosed that her husband woke up complaining that his body felt unusually warm, prompting her to give him paracetamol before he later requested malaria medicine.

Despite taking the medicine, his condition continued to deteriorate as they prepared to rush him to the hospital.

According to her, Akolbila collapsed before they could leave the house and was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility.

A Plus supports bereaved Elder Frank Donkor

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gomoa Central MP A Plus paid a heartfelt visit to Elder Frank Donkor following the tragic loss of his two sons in an aircraft crash earlier in 2026.

The legislator described the Hebron Prayer Camp founder as a father figure and shared a touching message, praising his strength and unwavering faith during the difficult period.

Source: YEN.com.gh