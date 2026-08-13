Asokore Mampong Robbery: 19-Year-Old Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Stealing Mobile Phone
- Ahmed Mustapha, 19, attacked a man near a Presbyterian Church in Asabi, inflicting serious cutlass wounds before seizing his mobile phone
- Officers from the Asokore Mampong Night Patrol Team arrested Mustapha on 21 July 2026 after he fled into an unfinished building
- The Asokwa Circuit Court Two heard the case on 27 July 2026, with a verdict delivered on August 10, 2026
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A 19-year-old man has been handed a 15-year custodial sentence with hard labour after a violent robbery in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region left a man with serious injuries.
Ahmed Mustapha ambushed a 25-year-old victim near the local Presbyterian Church in Asabi, inflicting cutlass wounds to his forehead, neck, and left hand before taking his mobile phone.
According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the injured man was rushed to KNUST Hospital, where medical staff stabilised him.
Police night patrol team apprehends Mustapha
Officers from the Asokore Mampong Night Patrol Team responded to the incident on July 21, 2026.
When they arrived at the scene, Mustapha attempted to evade arrest by running into a nearby unfinished building, but police gave chase and detained him. Both the stolen mobile phone and the cutlass were recovered at the scene.
Mustapha appeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court Two on July 27, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and causing harm and was subsequently remanded into custody.
On August 10, 2026, Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah convicted Mustapha and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with hard labour.
He has since been transferred to Kumasi Central Prisons to begin serving his term.
Farmer arrested for allegedly murdering his wife
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a 45-year-old farmer identified as Dodzi Edudzi had been arrested after his wife was found decapitated at their home in Asikuma Enyi-Kpodzi.
The couple had attended an evening church service together, and witnesses had reported no signs of trouble between them before the attack.
Edudzi had refused to cooperate with the police, although reports indicated that he had previously received treatment for mental health issues.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.