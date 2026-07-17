Irish actress Brenda Fricker passed away at the age of 81, according to an announcement on 17 July 2026

Fricker was best known internationally for her role as the pigeon lady in the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The acclaimed actress won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in My Left Foot in 1990

Brenda Fricker, the Oscar-winning Irish actress beloved by audiences worldwide for her role in the Home Alone franchise, has died at the age of 81.

Popular Home Alone star dies as fans pay emotional tributes worldwide. Image credit: Movieweb, The Independent

Source: UGC

The news was announced on 17 July 2026. While the exact medical cause of death has not been officially disclosed, her agent confirmed that she died peacefully at her home in Dublin following a period of ill health.

Brenda Fricker's Career and Legacy

Born in Dublin in 1945, Fricker built a career spanning theatre, television and film across several decades. She rose to international prominence in 1989 with her performance in My Left Foot, a biographical drama about Irish writer and painter Christy Brown.

Check out the X post confirming his death below:

Her portrayal of Brown's devoted mother earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 1990 ceremony, making her one of Ireland's most celebrated performers.

She later reached a new generation of fans through her appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992, in which she played the Pigeon Lady, a gentle, reclusive figure who forms a memorable bond with Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister.

The role cemented her place in popular culture and remained among the most recognised of her career.

Fricker also had an extensive television career, including a long-running role in the British medical drama Casualty, where she played receptionist Megan Roach throughout the late 1980s.

Her death prompted an immediate outpouring of tributes from fans and figures across the entertainment industry, reflecting the breadth of her impact both as a dramatic actress and as a beloved presence in one of cinema's most enduring family films.

Hollywood actor Stephen Hibbert passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hollywood actor Stephen Hibbert passed away at the age of 68.

Entertainment news outlets reported that the Pulp Fiction movie star died following a heart attack on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The untimely demise of Stephen Hibbert triggered sad reactions from fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh