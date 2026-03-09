American actor and writer Stephen Hibbert, best known for playing The Gimp in Pulp Fiction, has reportedly died at age 68

Hibbert began his career in writing and improvisational comedy with The Groundlings, working alongside stars like Phil Hartman and Kathy Griffin

Beyond Pulp Fiction, he appeared in films such as Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Cat in the Hat, and National Treasure: Book of Secrets

Hollywood star Stephen Hibbert, popularly known for playing The Gimp in Quentin Tarantino’s iconic cult classic Pulp Fiction, has reportedly died at the age of 68.

Pulp Fiction star Stephen Hibbert reportedly dies at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hibbert reportedly died of a heart attack on Monday, March 2, TMZ reported, citing his family.

"Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week. His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many," the actor's family said in a statement republished by TMZ.

Hibbert started his career as a writer before venturing into improvisational comedy. He worked with the Groundlings improv troupe, where he appeared alongside many other future comedy legends, including Phil Hartman, Jon Lovitz, and Kathy Griffin. His work in improv reportedly landed him the iconic Pulp Fiction role as the Gimp.

Other notable Stephen Hibbert movie credits included Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Cat in the Hat, and National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Away from movies, he worked as a television comedy and animation writer, earning credits for Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Mad TV, and Boy Meets World.

Reactions to Stephen Hibbert’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of cult comedy legend Stephen Hibbert.

Nick Munroe said:

"After Zed died back in December, the Gimp just couldn't carry on."

Ron Teal commented:

"Bring out the Gimp .. Gimp's asleep .. guess you better go wake him up then."

Daniël Oro wrote:

"So Zed’s gone, the Gimp is gone, Bruce Willis isn’t doing great…anybody checked up on Ving Rhames lately?"

Josh Winston said:

"Imagine being able to tell people that you were the Gimp in Pulp Fiction?"

Bobby J. Brown passes away

The death of Hibbert occurred days after another actor known for playing an iconic character, Bobby J. Brown, died.

The deceased actor, who played Officer Bobby Brown on popular television show The Wire, reportedly passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

According to TMZ, he became trapped in a barn fire at his residence in Maryland while attempting to jump-start a car.

Brown died from diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation, according to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Beyond The Wire, Brown appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and We Own This City, and was a five-time Golden Gloves boxing champion before becoming an actor.

Dallas star Annabel Schofield dies in Los Angeles at the age of 62 on February 28, 2026, after a gruelling battle with cancer. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dallas star Annabel Schofield dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dallas star Annabel Schofield tragically died at the age of 62 after a cancer battle.

According to reports, Schofield died in Los Angeles on February 28, 2026, with her longtime collaborator, designer-model Catalina Guirado, confirming the news.

Source: YEN.com.gh