Catherine O'Hara, the comedic actress best known for her starring roles in the Home Alone and Beetlejuice films

The Emmy-winning actress, who has been hailed for her exceptional acting skills and great passion for her work, died aged 71

Macaulay Culkin and other top stars have reacted to Catherine O’Hara's passing in viral posts, which have evoked sadness online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Canadian and American actress Catherine O’Hara has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

Best known for her roles in iconic films and television series such as “Beetlejuice,” “Home Alone,” and “Schitt’s Creek,” O’Hara's performances contributed to their status as cult classics and left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Home Alone Star Catherine O’Hara passes away at 71. Photo credit: @bbc.

Source: Instagram

Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

According to a statement from the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represented O’Hara, she died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and fans alike.

O'Hara began her career at the renowned Second City theatre in her home country of Canada, honing her improvisational skills and comedic prowess before transitioning to film and television.

She is particularly remembered for her iconic roles as mothers in two beloved films. In the 1988 dark comedy “Beetlejuice,” she portrayed Delia Deetz, a quirky, art-obsessed mom whose outrageous antics and memorable lines, including her love for “Prince Valium,” have become part of pop culture lore. O’Hara reprised this role in the highly anticipated sequel, "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian," slated for release in 2024.

The Instagram post is below:

Catherine O’Hara features in Home Alone movie

In the classic 1990 holiday film “Home Alone,” O’Hara played the frantic and devoted mother Kate McCallister, who inadvertently leaves her youngest son, played by a young Macaulay Culkin, behind as the family rushes to catch a flight to France for their Christmas vacation.

O'Hara's unforgettable scream of “KEVIN!” has since become a hallmark of film quotes and an emblem of motherly desperation.

A sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” followed in 1992, further solidifying her place in cinematic history.

The Facebook post is below:

Catherine O’Hara's last public appearance

Just two years ago, O'Hara attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to honour Culkin, where she humorously acknowledged her fictional role as his "fake mom" with affection, expressing her pride in his achievements.

In a recent tribute shared on social media, Culkin affectionately addressed O'Hara as "mama" and reflected on their time together, expressing a deep sense of loss and yearning for moments not yet shared.

The YouTube post is below:

Director of "Home Alone discusses Catherine O’Hara's death

Chris Columbus, the director of "Home Alone," expressed his shock and sorrow at O'Hara's death, highlighting the pivotal role her performance played in the film.

“What most people don’t realise is that Catherine carries the weight of 50% of that film,” he stated, praising her extraordinary ability to convey profound emotional depth that resonated with audiences worldwide.

He fondly remembered her and the late John Candy, explaining how both brought warmth and laughter to their work together.

The late Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin at a public event. Photo credit: @cnn.

Source: Instagram

O’Hara frequently co-starred alongside Eugene Levy in these films, and their undeniable chemistry led to their iconic roles as the rich but relatable Rose family in the Emmy Award-winning series “Schitt’s Creek.”

As the over-the-top actress Moira Rose, O’Hara delivered memorable one-liners that fueled countless memes and garnered her critical acclaim.

Her portrayal won her two prestigious awards: an Emmy in 2020 and a Golden Globe in 2021. During her Emmy acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to the show's creators for the opportunity to play such a multifaceted character.

The Instagram post is below:

Catherine O’Hara's family break silence

Catherine O’Hara was survived by her husband, acclaimed production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

A private celebration of her life will be organised by her family, according to statements made by her agency, as they remember the legacy of this extraordinary talent.

Get to know Macaulay Culkin's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Macaulay Culkin's children, Carson and Dakota Song Culkin, who made rare appearances online.

The Home Alone actor and his fiancée, Brenda Song, have children together. After meeting on the Changeland set in Thailand, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song began dating in 2017.

Dakota Song Culkin, their first kid, was born on April 5, 2021, and Carson Song Culkin, their second child, was born in December 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh