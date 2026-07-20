Lamine Yamal's little brother shared a heartwarming moment with the World Cup trophy

The clip was shared online and has since drawn a wave of warm reactions

It came shortly after Yamal shared his own touching moment with his girlfriend

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Lamine Yamal's little brother had his own moment with the World Cup trophy after Spain's win over Argentina in the final.

Lamine Yamal's little brother shares a heartwarming moment with the World Cup trophy. Image credit: Ryan Rozbiani

Source: Twitter

Yamal's younger half-brother, Keyne, has been a familiar face throughout Spain's World Cup campaign.

The Barcelona star has previously described him as one of his biggest supporters, and Keyne has featured in several viral moments during the tournament, including running onto the pitch with a piece of the net after the final whistle.

Yamal's brother poses with World Cup trophy

Football presenter Ryan Rozbiani shared a video on X showing Lamine Yamal sitting beside his little brother as the toddler posed with the trophy.

In the clip, the boy holds a football in his left hand while wrapping his right arm around the trophy, smiling for the picture.

As of the time of writing, the video had drawn over 516,000 views.

The moment came shortly after Yamal was seen sharing a touching moment of his own elsewhere in the stadium.

His girlfriend, Ines Garcia, approached him as he sat on the ground and planted a kiss on him, a moment also caught on camera.

Garcia had been a constant presence throughout Spain's World Cup run, often seen in the stands wearing Yamal's number 19 jersey.

The X video of Lamine Yamal's little brother posing with the World Cup trophy is shown below.

Fans react to the moment with Yamal's little brother

Reaction to the clip was warm, with many fans commenting on the bond between the brothers.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

filmi_tas wrote:

"So wholesome. May these brothers always have the strongest bond, iA."

jipdaily said:

"Scriptwriters are already cooking for 2042."

Friskie_ commented:

"Lamine Yamal's brother is the star of the match."

ViralDecoder added:

"The kid is holding a football with one hand and casually leaning on a World Cup trophy at age two. He already has a better resume than most footballers."

kaitesishi offered a different angle:

"That sounds like a demotion for the young man. He is a retired footballer and right now he is the new coach of Spain. Look at him! He actually won the Golden Boot in the 1994 World Cup."

Nico Williams' mother celebrates World Cup win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spain star Nico Williams shared a similarly touching moment with his Ghanaian mother after the final, placing his World Cup winner's medal around her neck in the stands.

His mother, Maria Arthuer, raised her hands in jubilation as fans praised the gesture online.

The moment echoed a similar celebration after Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, when Williams' mother broke down in tears celebrating with her son.

Source: YEN.com.gh