Video Shows How Vinicius Jr Dominated El Clasico: Pedri and Lamine Yamal Struggled
- Real Madrid’s Brazilian sensation Vinicius Junior delivered a masterclass as Los Blancos pipped Barcelona on Sunday afternoon
- The 25-year-old tormented the Catalans’ defence, with one dazzling moment seeing Pedri completely outpaced and outclassed by his blistering speed
- Fans who came across clips of Vinícius’ dominant display flooded social media with praise for the winger’s brilliance while mocking Barca’s backline
Vinicius Junior once again lit up the football world with a scintillating display as Real Madrid edged Barcelona 2-1 in the El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
The Brazilian winger was a constant menace down the flank, tormenting defenders with his lightning pace, audacious skills, and relentless energy in a performance that had fans in awe.
Vinicius Jr dominates El Clasico
From the opening whistle, Vinicius looked untouchable. Every time he picked up the ball, the Bernabéu rose in anticipation.
His bursts of speed left Barcelona’s backline scrambling, with Pedri and Lamine Yamal often reduced to desperate chases.
A viral clip on X (formerly Twitter) perfectly captures his artistry. In one particularly striking moment, Vinicius breezed past Pedri during a counterattack, forcing the Spanish midfielder to tug his shirt just to slow him down, earning a yellow card in the process.
Jules Kounde was another victim of the Brazilian’s quick feet and clever dribbles, while Yamal was left fuming after Vinicius cheekily smashed the ball off him to gain a throw-in advantage.
Watch the video:
Although he didn’t find the net, his influence was undeniable. Every attack seemed to flow through him, and his presence alone stretched Barcelona’s defence to breaking point.
His efforts helped Real Madrid end their four-game losing streak against their fiercest rivals as goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Belliingham rendered Fermin Lopez's strike a mere consolation.
Despite his frustration at being substituted in the 72nd minute, Vinicius had already done enough to stamp his mark on the contest, as noted by Goal.
Fans and experts react to Vini’s display
Social media was abuzz after the game, with fans pouring praise on the 25-year-old’s breathtaking performance.
@Or6882Oriana wrote:
"Vini played like a wounded lion. Pedri was like… where are you going, come back here, small small."
@Nwimo2 added:
"He was playing with the Barcelona defence like it was a friendly match. He was just out for Barcelona's defence today."
@hillblizz shared his admiration, saying:
"I really love him."
And @oldschool1983 summed it up simply:
"Bloke is on another level."
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kessben Media’s Awal Mohammed Hudu praised the winger’s ability to rise to the occasion:
"Vinicius’ performance was a timely reminder of his big-game pedigree, further strengthening his case as one of football’s elite," he said.
"The Brazilian has struggled for form since losing the 2024 Ballon d'Or prize to Manchester City's Rodri, and a performance of this kind against an opponent like Barca should get Vini back to his mojo and hopefully deliver titles for Madrid."
With that dazzling performance, Vinicius reaffirmed why he remains one of the most thrilling players to watch in world football — a true entertainer whose flair and fire continue to light up the biggest stages.
Vinicius, Carvajal clash with Yamal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius appeared to make a gesture toward Yamal, suggesting the teenager “talks too much,” with Dani Carvajal mimicking the same motion beside him.
Their actions were widely interpreted as a response to Yamal’s earlier social media posts, where the young winger subtly took digs at Real Madrid ahead of the highly anticipated clash.
