A video shared by The Ghana Insider on August 15, 2026 captured hundreds of people swarming outside the newly opened KFC at KNUST

The extraordinary turnout was driven by a GHC15 promotional price that drew students and residents from across the area

Ghanaians online have flooded the post with reactions, questioning whether KFC anticipated the overwhelming response

A KFC outlet at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been brought to a standstill after hundreds of Ghanaians descended on the restaurant to take advantage of a GHC15 chicken deal, with footage of the chaotic scenes going viral online.

Long queues as KFC announces its GH₵15 Chicken deal on August 15, 2026. Photo credit: @ghanainsider.

Source: Instagram

The Ghana Insider shared the video on Instagram on August 15, 2026, showing a massive crowd pushing and gathering outside the fast food chain's KNUST location, with red KFC branding visible through the sea of people.

The scenes were striking enough to send the post racing across Ghanaian social media within hours.

KFC's GHC15 deal overwhelms KNUST students

The deeply discounted offer, which brought KFC chicken down to just GHC15, proved far more popular than the outlet appeared to have planned for.

Long queues formed as students and residents turned out in large numbers, determined to get their hands on the bargain.

The sheer volume of people overwhelmed the premises and spilled out into the surrounding area.

For many Ghanaians, a meal at KFC typically sits well beyond everyday budget territory, making the GHC15 price point an almost irresistible draw.

The promotional offer effectively democratised access to a brand long associated with a higher price bracket, and the public response made that very clear.

The Instagram videos are below:

Reactions to the KFC's GHC15 deal

Ghanaians had plenty to say about the viral scenes, with reactions ranging from disbelief to practical suggestions for how KFC could have handled things differently.

@danielamoako50 wrote:

"KFC might regret doing this oo😂😂"

@kique_adamtey said:

"KFC should have made it online orders only then pick up can be done under a canopy outside the store. I don't know how they didn't see this coming."

@nanayawken_ added:

"Imagine waking up 6am to stand in line till 2pm to buy Ghc15 chicken ei ei ei"

The Instagram videos are below:

Everything to know about KFC

KFC, short for Kentucky Fried Chicken, is one of the world’s most recognised fast-food brands, best known for its fried chicken and signature seasoning. The company traces its roots to Colonel Harland Sanders, who began selling fried chicken in Kentucky in the 1930s before expanding the business through franchising.

Today, KFC operates thousands of restaurants across numerous countries and has become a major name in the global fast-food industry. The brand is owned by Yum! Brands, the American company that also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

KFC’s popularity is largely driven by its distinctive chicken recipe, strong branding and extensive menu. Its offerings vary from country to country but commonly include fried chicken, chicken burgers, wings, fries, rice meals, salads and other side dishes. The brand’s iconic red-and-white colours and image of Colonel Sanders have also helped make it instantly recognisable worldwide.

In Ghana, KFC has established itself as a popular fast-food destination, particularly among young consumers and families. The brand has expanded its presence through branches in Accra and other parts of the country, offering customers a variety of chicken meals, snacks and promotional deals.

KFC Ghana occasionally attracts significant public attention through special promotions and anniversary offers. Such campaigns can generate long queues and strong reactions from customers eager to take advantage of discounted meals.

Beyond its food, KFC has built a powerful global identity around convenience, affordability and memorable marketing. Its ability to adapt its menu and promotions to local markets has helped the company maintain its popularity across different cultures.

From a small chicken business started by Colonel Sanders to a global fast-food chain, KFC has grown into a major international brand whose distinctive chicken, branding and promotional campaigns continue to attract millions of customers.

The Instagram video is below:

KFC staff Isaac Teye dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian viral phenomenon Isaac Teye, who became well-known after Nana Tea helped him land a job at KFC, has reportedly passed away.

Many were moved by his narrative of overcoming hospital bills and a hit-and-run accident before being given the chance.

In an emotional eulogy, Nana Tea revealed his passing and remembered him as someone who persevered and stayed thankful in the face of adversity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh