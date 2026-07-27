A new nationwide poll by Global InfoAnalytics captured public opinion on President Mahama's stance on the two-term constitutional limit

The survey of 7,761 registered voters across all 16 regions was conducted between July 15 and 24 2026

Sentiment split sharply when respondents were asked about lobby groups actively pushing Mahama to contest again

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A clear majority of Ghanaian voters back President John Dramani Mahama's decision to honour the country's two-term presidential limit, according to findings from research firm Global InfoAnalytics published on July 27, 2026.

The nationwide poll found that 65 per cent of respondents agreed with Mahama's position not to seek a third term, while 27 per cent disagreed and eight per cent had no opinion.

65% of Ghanaians reject calls for President John Mahama to seek a third term presidential bid. Photo credit: Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Sentiment became more divided when voters were asked specifically about groups actively lobbying the president to run again.

Half of respondents, 50 per cent, opposed such calls, compared to 40 per cent who supported them, with 10 per cent undecided.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the narrowing gap on that question suggests the existence of lobby groups is drawing a more contested public reaction than Mahama's own stated position.

The Global InfoAnalytics' study was conducted via telephone interviews between and July 15 and 24, 2026, covering 7,761 registered voters drawn from all 16 regions of Ghana.

It carries a 99 per cent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Mahama's constitutional commitment

Ghana's 1992 Constitution limits any individual to two four-year presidential terms. President Mahama has on multiple occasions affirmed that he will abide by those constitutional parameters, framing the issue as one of democratic principle and institutional integrity.

The survey results indicate his public stance has resonated broadly across the electorate, even as certain quarters continue to agitate for him to reconsider.

Ghanaian files suit over presidential term limit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a private citizen had filed a Supreme Court suit to challenge President John Mahama’s alleged third term bid.

He cited constitutional articles restricting presidential terms to two, whether they were consecutive or cumulative.

The calls for constitutional amendment emerged as some push for President Mahama to contest again in 2028.

Source: YEN.com.gh