President John Dramani Mahama attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park in Accra to mark the 14th anniversary of President Mills' passing

Mahama shared that his close working relationship with Mills as Vice President continues to shape his approach to leadership today

The President pledged to uphold the values Mills stood for, including integrity, democratic respect, and compassion for vulnerable Ghanaians

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President John Dramani Mahama has honoured the memory of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, describing his legacy as a living standard that must guide Ghana's current leadership rather than simply a moment to commemorate once a year.

President Mahama honours the legacy of President Mills at the 14th anniversary ceremony, pledging to uphold his values of integrity, democracy, and compassion for Ghanaians. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The tribute came during the 14th Anniversary Wreath-Laying Ceremony held at Asomdwee Park in Accra, an event organised by the government to mark the anniversary of President Mills' passing.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama drew on his years serving as Vice President under Professor Mills, saying that experience left a lasting impression on how he governs today.

"As I reflect on the responsibilities that the people of Ghana have entrusted to me today, I often recall his quiet wisdom and steady temperament. These values continue to remind me that every decision that I take must ultimately serve the people of Ghana and strengthen the democratic institutions that would outlive us all," he said.

Mahama's pledge to uphold Mills' Values

President Mahama identified several principles he associates with Professor Mills' leadership, among them integrity in public life, respect for democratic institutions, tolerance for divergent views, and ensuring that national development reaches all citizens regardless of their background.

He was emphatic that the most meaningful way to honour the former president goes beyond annual ceremonies.

"The greatest tribute to Atta Mills is not in speeches, but in our commitment to the principles he cherished and stood for, including respect for democracy, integrity in public life, and tolerance for different views," he stated.

Mahama described Professor Mills' dream of a peaceful, just and prosperous Ghana as an unfinished task that his administration has accepted as its own responsibility.

"His dream of a peaceful, just and prosperous Ghana remains a work in progress. And I pledge to the memory of Professor Mills that I shall continue to walk in the footsteps that he left," he added.

The wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park, the burial site of the late president, served as a moment of national reflection, bringing together government officials and dignitaries to remember a leader widely remembered for his measured and inclusive style of governance.

Source: YEN.com.gh