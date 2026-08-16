Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng's daughter Breanna held her wedding ceremony on August 15, 2026, drawing prominent political figures

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Paul Asenso Boakye were spotted among the high-profile guests at the grand celebration

Blogger Tenacious shared footage of the ceremony on TikTok, sending the event viral across Ghanaian social media

Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng's daughter Breanna tied the knot on August 15, 2026, in a lavish ceremony that pulled in some of Ghana's most recognisable political names.

Blogger Tenacious shared video footage of the celebration on TikTok, giving followers a glimpse into what was clearly a well-attended and elegantly organised event.

Former Vice president Dr Bawumia attends, Reverend Kusi Boateng's daughter, Lady Breanna's wedding. Photo credit: @tenaciousprince.

Source: Instagram

Bawumia attends Reverend Kusi Boateng's daughter's wedding

Among those present were former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and MP for Bantama Francis Asenso Boakye, both of whom attended to celebrate the joyous occasion with the Kusi Boateng family.

Their presence at the ceremony underscored the esteem in which the reverend is held across Ghana's political and religious circles.

Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, known widely as one of Ghana's prominent men of God, has long maintained close relationships with figures from across the country's public life.

His daughter's wedding brought those connections into full view, drawing a congregation that mixed faith, family and politics under one roof.

The TikTok video is below:

Reverend Kusi Boateng's daughter rocks strapless wedding gown

Reverend Kusi Boateng's daughter Lady Breanna looked magnificent in a strapless beaded gown for her white wedding as her dad walked her down the aisle.

Reverend Kusi Boateng’s daughter graduates from a top school. Photo credit: @ladybreanna.

Source: Facebook

The fashion lover and stylist worn a spectacular gown which showed off her melanin skin on her wedding day.

Lady Breanna opted for a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle to place more emphasis on her flawless makeup look.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Lady Breanna's lavish wedding

The video sparked a flurry of comments online, with Ghanaians weighing in on the star-studded affair. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Asante Ansong wrote:

"Npp wedding anaa"

@vicmens said:

"Congratulations my dear🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️"

@Am~OtuPatience commented:

"Congratulations lady Breanna"

The TikTok video is below:

Reverend Kusi Boateng's daughter model in stylish desses

Reverend Kusi Boateng's daughter graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng's daughter, Breanna Kusi Boateng, received her degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Ghanaians showered his social media with congratulations, praising Breanna's accomplishment and wished her all the best.

Her father welcomed the milestone with a poignant statement, thanking God for guiding her journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh