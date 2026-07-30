A new video showed preparations still underway at Gomoa Mpota for Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral despite a High Court injunction

The injunction restrains Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the burial, following an application by the Kristo Asafo Mission

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena celebrated the court's decision, attributing the outcome to divine intervention

Videos have emerged showing preparations at Gomoa Mpota ahead of the final funeral rites of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, despite a court injunction halting the burial.

Preparations continue at Gomoa Mpota for Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral despite a court injunction. Image credit: Akofena/Adwoa Safo.

Source: Instagram

This comes after an Accra High Court granted a 10-day interim injunction restraining former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with her father's funeral and burial arrangements.

The order followed an application by the Kristo Asafo Mission over issues relating to the late industrialist's estate.

Reacting to the court's decision, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was seen celebrating and attributed the outcome to divine intervention.

He said:

"We're done with everything. God has done it for us. It's not by my power; we will give all the credit to God."

Preparations continue at Kwadwo Safo's funeral

Blogger Dek360 captured details of the preparations in two separate videos.

In the first, he confirmed that despite the court injunction, preparations were still underway at Gomoa Mpota for Apostle Kwadwo Safo's burial, with family members, traditional leaders and well-wishers on the ground finalising arrangements for the occasion.

In a follow-up post, he gave a further update on the state of the grounds ahead of the funeral rites.

The video showed the grounds being decorated in black and red colours, with a stage already set up for the event.

One of the X videos shared by Dek360, as final preparations continue for the funeral rites of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, is shown below.

Family accuses Adwoa Safo over father's body

The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo accused Sarah Adwoa Safo of demanding GH¢3.7 million before allowing the burial to proceed, describing the alleged demand as "outright extortion" and a clear attempt to hold the body "hostage."

The family maintained that the lawful custodians of the burial rites are Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family of Essumeja, and urged the public to disregard any funeral announcements made by Adwoa Safo.

Akofena denied access to the father's body

In another earlier report, YEN.com.gh detailed how Safo Akofena said Adwoa Safo had denied him access to their father's body, describing the situation as embarrassing.

He made the claims in a video amid the deepening rift between the two siblings over who has the authority to organise the burial.

His claims came just a day after he announced at a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026, that the funeral arrangements had been cancelled and that the previously announced date would not stand.

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Source: YEN.com.gh