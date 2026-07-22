Blakk Rasta has claimed Chairman Wontumi became emotional after arriving at Nsawam Prison to begin serving his 20-year jail sentence

According to the broadcaster, Wontumi reportedly cried, prayed and struggled to sleep after being shown his bed at the prison's Diagnostic Centre

Blakk Rasta also alleged that Wontumi complained of being unwell the following morning and was later moved to the prison infirmary, although these claims have not been independently verified

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Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, reportedly had an emotional first day at Nsawam Prison after beginning his 20-year prison sentence, according to broadcaster Blakk Rasta.

Blakk Rasta claims Wontumi broke down during his first day at Nsawam Prison. Image credit: Smart Ghana TV, Adomonline, CitiNewsroom

Source: UGC

Speaking on his programme, Blakk Rasta claimed the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman arrived at the prison carrying only a "Ghana Must Go" bag before being taken to the facility's Diagnostic Centre for the initial admission process.

According to him, Wontumi was visibly overwhelmed after officers showed him where he would spend his first night.

He alleged that the politician fell to his knees, broke down in tears and prayed for strength as he came to terms with his new environment.

Blakk Rasta described the conditions at the Diagnostic Centre, saying it accommodates dozens of inmates in a shared sleeping area.

“His bed was a student-size bed; the mattress was thin. Chairman Wontumi was visibly shattered without comparison! The Diagnostic Centre can take up to 50 people with bunk beds like students' halls.”

The broadcaster further claimed that Wontumi spent the night crying, praying, coughing and struggling to sleep. By the following morning, he allegedly complained that he was seriously ill, saying he was diabetic and feared he would die if he remained in the regular cell.

Watch the Facebook video of Blakk Rasta's account below:

Blakk Rasta alleged that prison authorities subsequently transferred Wontumi to the prison infirmary for medical attention.

However, these claims are solely Blakk Rasta's account of what allegedly happened inside Nsawam Prison. They have not been independently verified, and the Ghana Prisons Service has not publicly confirmed the details of Wontumi's first day or his reported transfer to the infirmary.

The circumstances surrounding Wontumi's incarceration continue to attract significant public attention, with many awaiting official updates from the relevant authorities.

Kwame A Plus 'jubilates' over Wontumi's conviction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, had seemingly celebrated the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

In a Facebook post on July 20, 2026, the Gomoa Central MP attached screenshots of several past publications in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly called for his arrest, referencing their personal and political rivalry.

Source: YEN.com.gh