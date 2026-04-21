Rihanna debuted her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers' face on the cover of W Magazine, sharing the milestone on Instagram on April 21, 2026

The global superstar and A$AP Rocky welcomed Rocki, their third child, on September 13, 2025, completing their family of five

A$AP Rocky praised Rihanna in the accompanying magazine interview, describing her as the most charming and genuine person on earth

Rihanna has stirred reactions on social media after showing her daughter Rocki’s face to the world for the first time.

Rihanna shows her daughter Rocki's face for the first time ever to fans in a photoshoot for W Magazine. Image credit: Rihanna

Source: Facebook

The global music superstar showed off her child’s face on the cover of W Magazine.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Rihanna took to her official Facebook account to share the magazine cover and give adoring fans a first look at her daughter, who was born on September 13, 2025.

“Cover girrrrrlz!!!. Baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! Came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!,” the singer captioned the image.

The photos of Rihanna's daughter sparked positive reactions on social media as fans praised their mutual beauty.

Below is the Facebook post with Rihanna’s daughter’s photos.

How many children does Rihanna have?

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have three children together.

They have been together since 2019 and welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022.

Their second child, also a boy, was named Riot Rose Mayers and was born on August 1, 2023.

Rocki Irish Mayers completed the five-member family with her birth in September 2025

Speaking to the magazine, A$AP Rocky praised his wife, describing her as one of the most incredible human beings on earth.

“This woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her,” he said.

“We have so many of the same interests. We were addicted to watching documentaries, like the Bob Marley one. Watching films together is so fun. We must’ve watched El Cantante 15 times,” he added.

Below is a Facebook post showing Rihanna posing in W magazine.

Reactions to Rihanna flaunting daughter’s face

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the photo showing the face of Rihanna’s daughter for the first time.

Lerato Rato Lera said:

"The little princess looks like Asap Rocky when he was young ❤️😍."

Nat Teresa wrote:

"Is it just me, or does that baby look like Drake?"

Poppy Jones commented:

"She got her Momma’s top lip for sure 😍."

Hannah-leigh Dupreez said:

"Awww, Rocki looks just like her grandpa 🥰. Rih’s twin."

Pixie Quinzel Kintsugi wrote:

"I absolutely love this, but upon immediate inspection, I saw Handmaid's Tale 😂🤷🏾. Somebody will try to fight me about this one, I am sure."

Los Angeles police officers arrest a woman after opening fire on Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion on March 8, 2026. Image credit: Dutch/Bauer-Griffin, XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna's mansion shot by alleged gunwoman

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna's mansion in Los Angeles was shot at by a woman who was later arrested.

According to reports, the suspect fired multiple shots at the Beverly Hills home from a white Tesla before fleeing, but was later disarmed and detained by authorities.

Source: YEN.com.gh