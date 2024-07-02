Nigerian videographer Sire Choppenson accused Shatta Wale of owing him some money for multiple video shoots

He alleged that he had chased Shatta Wale and his manager, Sammy Flex, for his money, but they ignored his plea

Sammy Flex has finally responded to the allegations against him and his artiste

Sammy Flex, the manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has finally addressed videographer Sire Choppenson's allegations that he is owed money for shooting over 13 videos for Shatta Wale.

Sammy Flex rubbishes Sire Choppenson's allegations

In a trending social media video, Sammy Flex denied Sire Choppenson's claims and called him greedy for spreading lies about him.

According to him, Sire Choppenson approached him about being the videographer for Shatta Wale and was added to the artiste's team.

However, Sire Choppenson started complaining about money when they travelled to Tamale for Shatta Wale's show.

The artiste manager also revealed that Sire Choppenson tried extorting more money from him despite being paid for a video shoot when they returned to Accra.

He said:

"I gave him money to get equipment for the Killa Ji Mi video shoot, which he did. After the video shoot, he tried blackmailing me for equipment money already paid him."

Sammy Flex added that the videographer stopped communicating with him and went behind his back to see Shatta Wale for more money.

"He stopped communicating with me. He even threatened to keep Shatta Wale's video if we did not give him more money for equipment. I even pushed another team member to communicate with him, but he never answered his calls or texts. I later found out that he had gone to communicate directly with Shatta Wale. Shatta Wale called me and told me about Choppenson's complaints."

Sammy Flex also disclosed that Sire Choppenson still possesses some of Shatta Wale's videos and tried to dupe him when he approached him for them.

Netizens react to Sammy Flex's response to Sire Choppenson's allegations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Sammy Flex's remarks about the allegations against him and Shatta Wale.

@effiongukih8827 commented:

"This is simple. If Shatta is owing this young man for job done, JUST PAY HIM UP instead of irrelevant rants or TRYING TO PLAY GODFATHERS or OPPRESSORS.!!. R you joking with your brand??"

@paacee11 commented:

"U be Shatta en spokesperson anaa woyɛ artist manager cuz what u dey do no be manager's job oo ‍♂."

@profdublyn_zee said:

"I hope those who are always in a hurry to tarnish Shatta’s image whenever there’s a negative story without giving the other side the opportunity to tell their story, led by @OleleSalvador, will also post this. SMH!"

Nigerian music video director claims Shatta Wale owes him money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian filmmaker and music video director Sire Choppenson accused Shatta Wale of failing to pay him for several completed video projects.

Sire Choppenson claimed that Shatta Wale had yet to settle outstanding payments for numerous music videos he directed, including Killa Ji Mi, which was filmed in Tamale.

