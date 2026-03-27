Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has blasted corrupt Ghanaian politicians and their wives as he rained curses on them

The man of God detailed how some appointees have been stealing public funds with their partner supporting the act

Duncan-Williams message has courted attention on social media as concerned Ghanaians shared their varied opinions

Founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has criticised corrupt Ghanaian politicians and their wives as he rained curses on them for their alleged constant stealing of public funds.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams curses corrupt Ghanaian politicians and their wives over the constant stealing of public funds. Image credit: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Facebook

Addressing his church in a video shared on social media, the outspoken man of God condemned government appointees, describing them as greedy.

According to him, most of these supposed politicians only rely on politics, lacking the capacity to generate income through other legal means.

Expanding on his message, he noted that these appointees have been using propaganda to make ruling parties unpopular just to gain power. According to Duncan-Williams, opposition parties also come into office and repeat the cycle.

“You need your political party to come into power to make money, and so whenever your party is out of office, you need to pursue your opponent, skim and lie against them. It doesn't matter how well they do; sabotage them so you can come to power. And when you come, they also do it to you. It's a cycle; we are destroying one another. Though some of these politicians do not have the capacity, they are given positions,” he said.

The clergyman, who sounded angry, further jabbed the wives of these so-called politicians, claiming they would rather support the corrupt actions of their husbands than condemn them.

“And they have wives who will never ask them, ‘You have not worked before, where did you get that money to build that new house? They do not ask questions but enjoy it and encourage him to steal, skim etc at the expense of poor people,” he added.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams further rained curses on these politicians. Saying;

“They will die prematurely. Their days will be few, and they will not live long enough to enjoy that house or brand new car. They did not sweat for it and therefore will not own it. Whatever you did not earn, you cannot maintain.”

The message from the man of God has triggered a stir on social media with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Duncan-Williams message

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN com.gh after Duncan-Williams blasted corrupt Ghanaian politicians.

Pastor Theo wrote:

“Let us all follow Papa, and speak the truth. I know surely it shall bring this evil politician down.”

Mykel wrote:

“Religion and political parties are the real agents of darkness. If you know, you know. Embracing the mother universe is the call of the day.”

Prophet wrote:

“Sometimes I fear for the spiritual life of those who speak against the Archbishop. You don't fear a man who has been blessed for decades and is still living on and making imparts.”

Henry Dickson wrote:

“Exactly, what he is saying is the truth. Sadly, it's not only politics, but tribalism is destroying us more than anything.”

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams advises youth on upholding values, warning them not to trade honour for money. Image credit: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Facebook

Duncan Williams advises youth

Addressing his congregants in a video that caught the attention of many, Duncan-Williams urged the youth to uphold the values of honour, morality and respect for the elderly, rather than making wealth and material possessions the central focus of their lives.

He lamented on what he described as a growing trend among young people who prioritise money and material gains over core Christian values such as integrity, humility, faith and servanthood.

He recounted an experience during a visit to Kumasi, where he had been invited to minister at a church programme. According to him, after the event, his protocol team informed him that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had been notified of his presence in the city and that, by custom, it was appropriate for him to pay a courtesy call on the King.

He noted that he considered the visit a normal cultural obligation and agreed to adjust his schedule to make time to visit the palace before returning to Accra. However, he said he was amazed when his team explained that he could not visit the King without presenting gifts.

While he initially thought of offering something modest within his means, he was told that the gift was expected to be substantial, an amount significant enough to attract attention.

The Archbishop described this expectation as a misplaced priority, stressing that the emphasis on money in such situations was unnecessary. He pointed out that the Asantehene is a wealthy monarch, often described as one who “sits on gold” and therefore should not be approached with a focus on material offerings.

Using the experience as a lesson, Archbishop Duncan-Williams advised the youth to shift their focus from the pursuit of wealth to creating value and making a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

The TikTok video of Duncan-Williams is below:

Duncan-Williams’s prophecy about anti-gov't revolt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams prophesied in 2019 that there would be a serious uprising of the youth after 2020 against the government.

According to the founder of Action Chapel International, this would happen chiefly because the youth would be fed up with the bad governance, corruption, and unemployment in the country.

He further cautioned the leaders to listen to the youth and give them hope, as it would be dangerous to pick a fight with the young people.

Source: YEN.com.gh