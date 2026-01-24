Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, has cautioned men who intend to marry

The revered preacher said men should not marry if they are not financially stable and cannot afford the bills in the home

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Presiding Bishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, cautioned men who want to marry to ensure that they are financially ready to manage homes before choosing a life partner.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the revered preacher said it is not right to fund the wedding for couples who are not financially stable. He said in such situations, the marriage would suffer in the long term.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, advises men who want to marry to ensure they are financially stable. Photo credit: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Facebook

“It's not just about you loving the person; you have to be responsible, and this kind of mentality and attitude in our society, ‘Oh, let's help him; oh, let's help them,’ is not doing justice to future generations.

“We are making them irresponsible. They must be responsible; they have to save. They have to save for the child coming, for the pregnancy, for the school fees, for the medicals and some of them don't even have a place to stay,” he said.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said even though there is no problem starting humbly as a fresh couple, the man must ensure he is financially ready to support his wife.

According to him, failure to do so, would lead to disrespect from the wife since women tend to show respect to partners who can pay the bills.

“Some live in somebody's boy's quarters, or they live in an unfinished house. Others also marry, and they go and stay with the girl’s parents. Now, there's nothing wrong about that. But a lot of people do it in a way where the woman begins to lose respect for you."

"As soon as she loses respect for you, the marriage is over because she begins to misbehave, despise you, look down upon you, and then you also feel like ‘I can't show her affection and love if she mishandles me or disrespects me.' But a woman is not going to respect you and serve meat to you when you can't pay the bills,” he said.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Duncan-Williams' marriage advise

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@CadmanAttaMills said:

"Remind me to never attend this man's church. His thinking is Neanderthalian. He shows no appreciation for the political economy of the current realities of this generation."

@eugenebillionz wrote:

"I don’t see the essence of marriage as I get older."

@Xyvrok said:

"It's right that you as a man MUST pay the bills. And it is usually hammered from every corner But they rarely tell you that your wife MUST work for you Ideally, directly in a firm you own or submitting to you to manage her entire salary she earns from working in another firm."

@Fizlid wrote:

"You should’ve asked a critical question.. how did his other marriage collapse so people can learn some lessons from it."

@Onipanua_ said:

"The church has unintentionally made marriage expensive. A wedding is a religious tradition, not a biblical command. If churches encouraged engagement, simple documentation, and Sunday blessings instead of elaborate ceremonies, the cost of marriage would drop significantly."

Source: YEN.com.gh