Tontoh Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has caused a stir online with a touching birthday message to the actress

His tribute came after the Nollywood actress shared breathtaking photos and videos to mark her birthday celebration

Churchill's heartfelt birthday wish has courted attention on social media, sparking widespread reactions among their fans

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Tontoh Dikeh, has marked her birthday with a heartfelt message.

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband marks her birthday with a touching message despite past drama. Image credit: Tonto Dikeh

Source: Facebook

The Nollywood actress turned 41 on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. To celebrate this day, she took to her social media platforms to share photos and videos of herself in a glamorous and lavish outfit, flaunting her beauty.

Fans and loved ones, including industry players, thronged the internet to drop comments to wish the Nigerian movie star on her big day and her ex-husband was not excluded.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Olakunle Churchill shared a photo of Tontoh Dikeh, and to caption it, he wrote;

“Happy Birthday to Mama KING, a devoted Evangelist and a woman of faith. Today, I thank God for your life, your strength, and the grace with which you serve Him. Your faith, prayers, and dedication have been a blessing to many, and I pray that the Lord rewards you abundantly.”

“ As it is written, 'Her children arise and call her blessed" (Proverbs 31:28). May God continue to strengthen you, protect you, and fill your life with His peace, favour, and overflowing joy. May the God you faithfully serve perfect all that concerns you and make this new year your best one yet.”

“Happy Birthday. May your life continue to be a testimony of God's goodness and grace.”

Olakunle Churchill's birthday message to his ex-wife has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The Instagram post of Tontoh Dikeh's ex-husband wishing her on her birthday is below:

Reactions to Churchill's Birthday message to Tontoh

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Olakunle Churchill celebrated Tontoh Dikeh on her birthday.

Ivy Jones wrote:

"This is how friendships work!! Not the way some people are holding themselves walking around….😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Tedi wrote:

"Positive energy always 💯 because you’re no longer with someone doesn’t make them your enemy. Especially having a child together!"

Sunshine wrote:

"Awwww, so touching."

Victoria wrote:

"This is how you act when you realise that the woman you h*ted and thought was bad turned out to be the best mom for your first child and did a better job than you probably would’ve done."

Tano wrote:

"One thing I like? Despite public reactions and opinions, it hasn’t changed how he writes and celebrates whoever he wants to celebrate 😂😂😂.. a clear example of “the world will adjust”… 👏👏👏👏."

An Instagram post of Tont Dikeh reuniting her son and his father is below:

Tonto Dikeh makes peace with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, warming hearts online. Photo source: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh reconciles with Olakunle Churchill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, had reconciled after a decade of turmoil, marking a new beginning in co-parenting

An emotional reunion facilitated by Pastor Jerry Eze brought Tonto's son back to his father, sparking heartfelt reactions.

The Nigerian actress subsequently changed her son's name back to Churchill, drawing applause from many netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh