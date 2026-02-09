Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has announced a surprising reconciliation with her ex-husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, bringing an end to a decade-long public feud that captivated Nigerian entertainment circles.

The actress made the announcement on Saturday, January 24, 2026, sharing a photograph of her former spouse on her official Instagram page and declaring that "ten years of bitterness had broken."

Dikeh and Churchill's 2015 marriage collapsed in 2017 amid allegations of infidelity and abuse, triggering years of bitter social media exchanges and a contentious custody battle over their son, Andre.

The reconciliation represents a notable turnaround in what had become one of Nollywood's most publicised marital breakdowns.

In her emotional Instagram post, Dikeh credited divine intervention for the breakthrough in their relationship.

"We are living proof that the Word of God is eternal and unfailing. God is not a God who abandons what He has started," she wrote. "After ten long years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, bitterness, and pain, God stepped in."

The actress described how their situation had been transformed: "What looked ugly, impossible, and beyond repair has been touched by mercy. Peace has replaced chaos. Respect has returned where anger once lived. What human effort could not fix, God healed by salvation, humility, and the sincere prayers of a child."

Dikeh expressed appreciation to Churchill for his role in the reconciliation, stating: "I am deeply grateful to the father of my child, Dr Kunle, for yielding to God's word and choosing peace. Obedience to God always births restoration, even when the road has been long and painful."

In a symbolic gesture, the actress referred to their son using his father's surname, calling him "KING-ANDRE CHURCHILL" in the post.

The actress extended her testimony beyond her personal experience, offering encouragement to others facing similar relationship challenges.

"May this restored relationship remain built on the solid rock of God's mercy, protection, grace, and mighty hand," she wrote. "May it stand as a living testimony that God never fails, never forgets, and never walks away from His own. If God did it for us, He can do it for you. THIS MIRACLE IS CALLED 10 YEARS IN ONE DAY."

The announcement has generated significant attention on social media, with fans and followers expressing surprise and support for the reconciliation.

The reunion marks a rare resolution in the often contentious landscape of celebrity relationships in Nigeria's entertainment industry, where public disputes frequently play out on social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh