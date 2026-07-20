Marc Cucurella performed a mysterious pre-match ritual moments before Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina

Former Spain left-back Joan Capdevila has disclosed that he encouraged Cucurella to continue the tradition before the showpiece

The ritual appeared to bring good fortune, as La Roja dethroned Argentina with a famous victory to lift their second World Cup title

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Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella caught the attention of fans with a curious ritual at MetLife Stadium before a ball had been kicked in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Television cameras showed the 27-year-old walking to the touchline after greeting his teammates. He then reached into his sock, buried a small object in the turf and brushed the grass with his fingers before jogging away.

The unusual moment left many wondering what he had hidden. It has since emerged that the object was a coin, placed there as part of a long-standing Spanish football tradition.

Marc Cucurella buries a coin on the pitch before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026. Photos by Soccrates Images/Getty and @capde11/X.

Source: Getty Images

The story behind Cucurella's lucky coin

Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has disclosed that he asked Cucurella to repeat the same ritual he performed before the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Capdevila, who was earlier denied entry to the United States for the final, famously buried a coin in the pitch before Spain's historic victory 16 years ago.

Andrés Iniesta's extra-time winner secured La Roja's first world title, and the former left-back has often described the coin as his personal good-luck charm.

After Spain defeated Argentina to become world champions again, Capdevila shared an emotional message on X.

"2010 I buried a coin in the grass before starting the match... I've told it millions of times. I asked @cucurella3 to do the same yesterday... Marc, I love you so much. YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION!"

Spain beat Argentina after Cucurella's coin ritual

Whether the ritual brought luck or not, Spain delivered a disciplined display to reclaim the World Cup.

Cucurella played a key role in a defensive masterclass as La Roja kept Argentina from registering a single shot on target across 120 minutes, as cited by Flashscore.

Ferran Torres eventually settled the contest in extra time to hand Luis de la Fuente's side a second World Cup crown.

According to Transfermarkt, the Chelsea full-back also enjoyed an impressive tournament, contributing three assists in eight appearances and cementing his place as one of Spain's standout performers on the road to global glory.

Why Cucurella avoided red card in final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi urged the referee to send off Marc Cucurella during the closing stages of the 2026 World Cup final.

However, the official rejected the appeal and allowed Spain to finish the match with all 11 players on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh