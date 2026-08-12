Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick faced backlash after suggesting his single Frangō got more support from outside Ghana than at home

He thanked a Ugandan creator by name in the post, while claiming support from Ghana felt quieter by comparison

Several Ghanaians accused him of being ungrateful, despite years of consistent backing from his home audience

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick has come under fire from fans after suggesting that his latest single, "Frangō," received louder support from outside Ghana than from his own country.

Kweku Flick faces backlash after suggesting his single Frangō received more support from outside Ghana. Image credit: Kweku Flick.

Source: Instagram

"Frangō" was released on July 31, 2026, produced by Apya, with an accompanying music video directed by Meekah Jagun.

The title, derived from Latin meaning "I break," carries themes of resilience, tackling burdens like poverty, fear, and pain.

Kweku Flick's single follows his feature on Sarkodie's "Odo Pa" and offers a preview of his forthcoming album.

Kweku Flick's comments on lack of support

In a post shared on X on August 10, 2026, at 6:19 PM, Kweku Flick indicated that the backing his song received abroad had outweighed the reception at home.

The post has since drawn 1.6 million views, with the rapper also thanking a Ugandan supporter by name for helping push the track.

He wrote:

"Sometimes the support you expect from home comes from somewhere else. Tenge Tenge, my brother, thank you for the genuine love. The people of Ghana know FRANGŌ is a Big record!!but somehow the support from outside is louder than the support from home. Huge song #Frangō"

Ghanaians react to Kweku Flick's comments

The comment quickly drew criticism, with many Ghanaians accusing him of downplaying the backing he had received from fans at home over the years.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Relevance Indelibel wrote:

"Is this who you are? No one has supported your craft than your own people. So soon... you are just losing relevance here. Out out good songs and you see how much we love your craft."

♧WAYBACH♤ said:

"Bro you are very hypocrite and ignorance, which kind of support do you need again from Ghanaians... Ghanaians need to stop supporting this evils in the industry trying to paint us black wickedly seek of useless validation."

Citeh commented:

"You just singlehandedly set yourself up with this tweet and instead of finding a way to explain things to redeem yourself, you dey tweet 'more gas'. Bro, Ghanaians today go fi cancel you for little things like this oo. I hope you find a better approach"

✪ 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓵𝓲 ✪ added:

"Kweku u re such an ungrateful and a wicked soul, just because a foreigner made this useless video with ur song, odwan go on tiktok and see the number of Ghanaians that have used this song, why didn't u post those Ghanaian videos, ofui."

CoinMax exclaimed:

"Delete this caption bro!! You've always had this support from home, don't be too entitled"

MrrrDaisy wrote:

"You throwing away all the years of support from Ghana just because one random dude used ur song in a video for their own personal interest. Pure sign of ungratefulness"

Duncan-Williams faces backlash over galamsey comments

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams received strong backlash from Ghanaians after his prayer-focused comments on the country's galamsey crisis.

Several Ghanaians criticised the approach at the time, calling instead for direct government action to address the ongoing environmental damage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh