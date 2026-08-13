TV3 Ghana announced the passing of Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, First Runner-Up of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2013, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

The businesswoman and mother had previously shared her lymphoma cancer survivor journey on TV3's Ladies Circle programme

TV3's post described Bubune's death as a "deeply painful loss" and pledged to announce funeral plans at a later date

TV3 Ghana has announced the death of Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, the First Runner-Up of the 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, leaving fans and loved ones in mourning.

TV3 Ghana, organisers of the Ghana Most Beautiful pageant, breaks its silence after the death of 2013 first-runner up, Bubune Titiati-Tsikata. Image credit: JulianaBubuneTitiati

Source: Facebook

The broadcaster broke the news on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, via a post on Facebook, sharing a formal announcement card alongside a message expressing grief.

"With profound sorrow and a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved Mrs. Juliana Bubune Titiati Tsikata," TV3 wrote, adding that funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later date.

"Her departure is a deeply painful loss to the family, loved ones, and all whose lives she touched. During this difficult time, we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn her passing and cherish the memories of her life," they added.

Bubune's rise through Ghana's Most Beautiful

Widely known as Bubune, the late businesswoman represented the Volta Region during Season 7 of TV3's popular GMB reality show, where she came agonisingly close to clinching the crown and won the admiration of viewers across the country.

Her warmth and presence during the competition left a lasting impression on fans who never forgot her time on the show.

Beyond the pageant, Bubune had bravely opened up about her health struggles, sharing her journey as a lymphoma cancer survivor on TV3's Ladies Circle programme.

Her courage in speaking publicly about the illness earned her widespread respect and made her story resonate with many Ghanaians.

Reactions to Juliana Bubune's passing

Condolences poured in across social media as Ghanaians mourned the former beauty queen.

@Sammie Tugah wrote:

"This world is definitely not our home....I keep asking myself where do ppl go when they die?? U can dream roaming at places u've never been before, u wake up n u're still at where u're. This means our soul has somewhere to go. Sad! May her soul Rest In Peace 🙏"

@Alabaster De Alabaster said:

"Life is just a journey and everyone will transit when it time. Life goes on on on and on."

@Dokpui Faustina wrote:

"Rest in peace, Bubune. You planted kindness where you walked, And watered it with care. Now heaven holds the gardener, But the flowers are still there. We'll miss you deeply. We honor you always."

@Nunana Giftioux Agbenyega added:

"Hmmmmm I remembered her interview about cancer and was happy God healed her."

The Facebook post shared by TV3 announcing Bubune's death is below.

Bubune's final social media post surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bubune of GMB's final social media post before her death resurfaced online.

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant shared posts centred on gratitude to God and appreciation for her life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh