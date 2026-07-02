Emmanuel Okai Mintah declared his intention to contest the NDC National Youth Organiser position on Thursday, July 2, 2026

He currently serves as the National Service Authority board chairman and NDC National Youth Working Committee Chairperson

The NDC internal elections are scheduled to take place on December 19, 2026, with several officials making political declarations

Emmanuel Okai Mintah, the National Service Authority (NSA) board chairman, has formally announced his candidacy for the position of National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President John Dramani Mahama's appointee Emmanuel Okai Mintah publicly declares his intention to contest the party's youth organiser position. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Emmanuel Okai Mintah

Source: Facebook

Okai Mintah made the declaration public in a Facebook post on Monday, June 29, 2026, confirming his intention to contest the role ahead of the party's internal elections slated for December 19, 2026.

The current Chairperson of the NDC National Youth Working Committee explained that his decision to contest was driven by years of service to the party and a desire to ensure that young members benefit from the party's return to power after victory in the 2024 elections.

Okai Mintah described the NDC as his "life's work", saying he had dedicated his entire adult life to building the party from the grassroots to the national level.

He wrote:

"People often ask me why I am running for National Youth Organiser, and why now? As a frontrunner, my answer is simple: IT IS TIME FOR ACTION."

The aspirant highlighted his role as Chairperson of the National Youth Working Committee and Head of Operations for the National Youth Wing Campaign during the 2024 elections.

He recounted how the youth wing played a critical role in gathering massive support for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

Explaining his decision to seek the office, he said the National Youth Organiser must actively advocate for employment and other opportunities for young party members rather than treating the position as ceremonial.

"The National Youth Organiser must firmly and relentlessly push our appointees to open real opportunities for the NDC youth base. That work is not a part-time duty nor a ceremonial title. It must be a relentless crusade," he stated.

Okai Mintah also outlined his plans, including establishing a Correspondence Desk to receive and address complaints, concerns and requests from members of the Youth Wing if elected to the role of National Youth Organiser.

The Facebook post announcing Emmanuel Okai Mintah's political declaration is below:

Who is Emmanuel Okai Mintah?

Emmanuel Okai Mintah is a renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur, youth activist and prominent member of the ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a Project Management Professional (PMP) who holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Brunel University London.

Okai Mintah also holds an Executive Development certificate in Supply Chain Management and Logistics from the University of Ghana Business School and a BSc in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Christopher Ankou, an appointee in President John Mahama's government, resigns to contest the secretary position of the NDC in Madina. Photo credit: Chris Afrikavi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He is currently the board chairman of the National Service Authority (NSA).

He was appointed to the role by President John Dramani Mahama and was sworn in with others during a ceremony at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Beyond his role at the NSA, Okai Mintah currently serves as Chairperson of the NDC National Youth Working Committee, giving him a firm foothold within the party's youth structures.

Mahama appointee resigns to contest NDC elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed a Mahama appointee's resignation from his position to contest the NDC Madina Constituency Secretary role.

He announced his decision in a post on his official Facebook page in April 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh