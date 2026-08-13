Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami just days after burying his father, Jorge Messi, in Argentina

A Club León defender shared a heartwarming hug with Messi during the match at Nu Stadium in Miami

Club León later paid public tribute to Messi on social media, drawing an outpouring of support online

Lionel Messi made his emotional return to action for Inter Miami just days after burying his father, and a moment of genuine warmth from an opponent has now taken centre stage.

Club León pays an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi following a heartwarming hug during his return to action. Image credit: 3 Ole.

Source: Twitter

Messi came on as a second-half substitute in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Club León on August 12, 2026, his first appearance since Jorge Messi's death on August 8.

He had travelled to Rosario, Argentina, to lay his father to rest in a private ceremony before returning to Miami, sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram that read, in part:

"I don't know what I'm going to do without you... I don't know how to keep going."

Inter Miami ultimately lost the match 3-2 to León, eliminating them from Leagues Cup knockout contention, but the result was overshadowed by a moment that unfolded on the pitch.

Club León defender Romaña hugs Messi mid-match

During a second-half attack, Lionel Messi attempted to dribble past León defender Jhohan Romaña.

Instead of simply stopping the play, Romaña wrapped his arms around Messi, lifted him completely off the ground, and set him back down with a warm smile, drawing a smile from Messi himself in return.

Club León followed up the moment with a heartfelt tribute on X. The club wrote:

"This hug is from León, from everyone, from soccer, and it's for you, dear Lionel. RESPECT AND AFFECTION 💚"

The X post, in which a Club Leon defender hugged Messi in the Leagues Cup game, is below.

Fans react to Club León's Messi tribute

The gesture triggered an outpouring of support online, with fans praising the club for its show of respect.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

MAR wrote:

"How beautiful, thank you for hugging him like that, just like we all would"

Tumsaa said:

"Thank you very much for respecting the greatest footballer of all time."

Saul Martínez commented:

"The team of my loves and the best of all time, best post impossible, thank you greens"

. added:

"Thank you for giving Leo love"

Mian wrote:

"You have my respect for showing incredible respect and honoring the greatest player of all time. I'm a fan of your club now."

Emiliano Dobleme exclaimed:

"Nothing but admiration for the greatest of all time x"

Maria Jujeña! wrote:

"Thank you for the affection and respect toward our Captain, they understood everything"

Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

The gesture drew attention given the long-standing rivalry between the two football icons, with many praising Ronaldo for setting aside their competitive history to offer his condolences during a difficult time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh