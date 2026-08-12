The Ghana Statistical Service released a two-decade merchandise trade review showing gold dominated Ghana's export earnings in 2025

Gold accounted for 63% of total export value, while cocoa and crude oil together brought in $7.9 billion

The GSS warned that Ghana's heavy dependence on gold poses significant risks if global prices decline

Gold has overtaken all other commodities to become Ghana's dominant export earner, generating $20.2 billion in 2025 and outpacing the combined earnings from cocoa and crude oil, according to a report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The findings appear in the GSS publication Ghana's Merchandise Trade, 2004–2025: Two Decades in Review, released on 11 August 2026.

Gold overtakes all other commodities to become Ghana's dominant export earner

Source: Getty Images

The report reveals that gold accounted for 63% of Ghana's total export earnings in 2025, a significant rise from its 39% share recorded in 2004.

Cocoa, long regarded as the backbone of Ghana's agricultural export economy, generated $4.2 billion in 2025, while crude oil contributed $3.7 billion. Combined, the two commodities earned $7.9 billion, less than half of what gold brought in during the same period.

Notably, cocoa posted its highest-ever export earnings in 2025, yet the pace of gold's expansion far outstripped that achievement. Increased production volumes and elevated gold prices on the international market drove the precious metal's strong performance, which also contributed to a sizeable trade surplus and boosted Ghana's foreign exchange reserves.

Ghana's total exports rose from $1.9 billion in 2004 to $32 billion in 2025, a trajectory that reflects the growing centrality of gold to the national economy over two decades.

GSS Calls for Export Diversification

Despite the record figures, the GSS cautioned that Ghana's growing reliance on a single commodity creates economic vulnerability.

A sharp decline in global gold prices could expose the country to serious fiscal pressure, the report warned.

To reduce that risk, the GSS recommended that Ghana invest in value addition within both the gold and cocoa sectors, expand support for non-traditional exports, and develop a broader range of products capable of competing on the global market.

The report framed export diversification as essential to building a more resilient and stable economy over the long term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh