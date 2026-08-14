Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has issued a chilling prophecy warning that a senior government minister faces an imminent spiritual death threat

The prophet claimed he has now identified the unnamed minister and is actively working to intervene before the danger materialises

TikTok creator Elikem the Gossip shared the clip, which features a dramatic warning that death could skip the minister and strike a close family member instead

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Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has issued a dramatic prophecy warning that a serving government minister is facing an imminent threat to their life, claiming he has identified the individual and is working spiritually to prevent the danger from unfolding.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei warns of danger ahead for a top minister in President John Dramani Mahama's government. Image credit: TelvinAdjeiSowah, @tcoceans/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The clip, shared by popular TikTok gossip creator Elikem the Gossip on August 13 in Accra, shows the prophet speaking during an interview on Okay FM.

Prophet Telvin's warning to Mahama government minister

Speaking at length during the recorded session, Prophet Telvin described a vision involving a government convoy on a dangerous road, referencing a location he narrowed down in connection with the threat. He claimed to have previously seen a similar disaster and was now identifying what he described as a "spiritual arrangement" that needed to be shut down with immediate effect.

"Now that I have identified the person, that is why I cannot mention the person to you," he said. "We are going to deal with that matter."

The prophet sought to reassure the public, insisting his purpose was not to spread fear but to act on what he believes he has been shown. He maintained that once the spiritual intervention was carried out, the minister in question would emerge unaffected.

However, he offered a stark caveat, warning that death is unpredictable and could transfer from the intended target to a family member, specifically singling out a wife as a potential victim if the matter was not handled properly.

Prophet Telvin also pointed to a recent development he claimed validated his earlier prophecies, referencing the death of the deputy CEO at the National Petroleum Authority. He framed the incident as confirmation that his warnings carry weight, stating that "when death is coming, it rings a bell."

He concluded by urging those around the unnamed minister to remain vigilant while he worked to neutralise the threat, adding:

"Death is a very tricky thing. It can always skip from the person into your family members."

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin's prophecy about the government minister is below.

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies new Tinubu term

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesied that President Tinubu would be declared the winner of Nigeria's 2027 elections.

The man of God said Tinubu's political structure and widespread support would secure him a strong share of the votes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh